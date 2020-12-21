Premier League & Scottish Cup final reaction

Scott McTominay channeled his inner Paul Scholes to become the first player to score twice inside the first three minutes of a Premier League game and put the Red Devils in control.
Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof increased the home side's lead, with Liam Cooper's header reducing the arrears at the end of a pulsating first 45 minutes.
Daniel James broke clear of the Leeds defence to restore the hosts' four-goal advantage 20 minutes into the second half, before Fernandes added his second of the game from the penalty spot after Martial had been tripped by Pascal Struijk.
Stuart Dallas curled home a stunning second consolation for Leeds, who continued to push forward despite the hefty deficit.
The victory lifts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side above fourth-placed Everton on goal difference, while Leeds remain seven points above the relegation zone in 14th.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning
It may be the shortest day of the year but at least there is plenty of football to lift the gloom.
Standby for all the reaction to this weekend's matches, plus a look ahead to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and all the breaking news in-between.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Solskjaer plays down talk of title challenge
Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is usually very measured in his responses to the media so it is no surprise that the Norwegian played down suggestions his side are in the title race.
"It's one third of the season gone," he said. "You can't start talking about league positions. We'll keep carrying on, working hard.
"Maybe when we get to March or April we can take a look [at the table]."
He did, though, heap praise on both sets of players for producing a thrilling match.
"What a game of football," he added "Unfortunately there was no crowd to watch it. This will go down as one of the great Manchester United v Leeds games.
"Leeds play the same way whether they're 4-0 up, 4-0 down or at 0-0. They do that every three days, every game.
"We know we're playing against a team with a certain style and we needed to match them physically."
Red Devils thrash Leeds in thriller
Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United
First, to an extraordinary encounter at Old Trafford where Manchester United beat Leeds United 6-2 in a game that saw 43 shots on goal.
Scott McTominay channeled his inner Paul Scholes to become the first player to score twice inside the first three minutes of a Premier League game and put the Red Devils in control.
Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof increased the home side's lead, with Liam Cooper's header reducing the arrears at the end of a pulsating first 45 minutes.
Daniel James broke clear of the Leeds defence to restore the hosts' four-goal advantage 20 minutes into the second half, before Fernandes added his second of the game from the penalty spot after Martial had been tripped by Pascal Struijk.
Stuart Dallas curled home a stunning second consolation for Leeds, who continued to push forward despite the hefty deficit.
The victory lifts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side above fourth-placed Everton on goal difference, while Leeds remain seven points above the relegation zone in 14th.
Good morning
It may be the shortest day of the year but at least there is plenty of football to lift the gloom.
Standby for all the reaction to this weekend's matches, plus a look ahead to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and all the breaking news in-between.
Let's get stuck in...