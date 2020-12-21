Premier League & Scottish Cup final reaction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is usually very measured in his responses to the media so it is no surprise that the Norwegian played down suggestions his side are in the title race.

"It's one third of the season gone," he said. "You can't start talking about league positions. We'll keep carrying on, working hard.

"Maybe when we get to March or April we can take a look [at the table]."

He did, though, heap praise on both sets of players for producing a thrilling match.

"What a game of football," he added "Unfortunately there was no crowd to watch it. This will go down as one of the great Manchester United v Leeds games.

"Leeds play the same way whether they're 4-0 up, 4-0 down or at 0-0. They do that every three days, every game.

"We know we're playing against a team with a certain style and we needed to match them physically."