Watch: Copa Libertadores semi-final - River Plate v Palmeiras

Can River Plate make amends? Will Boca Juniors do it for Diego Maradona? The end of a long wait for Palmeiras? Or could this be Santos' year?
Boca look to honour Maradona
Six-time winners Boca Juniors will hope to pay tribute to former player Diego Maradona by winning their first title since 2007.
It is a fourth semi-final in five years for Boca, one of the competition's most decorated sides.
Can River Plate recover from dramatic defeat?
River suffered a devastating last-minute defeat in the 2019 final.
Gabriel Barbosa scored twice in a dramatic final five minutes as Flamengo - knocked out in the last 16 this time around - came from a goal down to win 2-1 and deny River back-to-back titles.
Can Palmeiras move a step closer to ending a two-decade wait for a second title? It will be a tough ask against a River outfit that thrashed Nacional 8-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.
What is the Copa Libertadores?
The Copa Libertadores is South America's
equivalent of the Champions League, featuring the most successful sides from
across the continent.
It was founded in 1960, making this year's
competition the 61st in its history.
Argentina's Independiente and Boca Juniors are
the two most successful clubs in the competition's history. Independiente have
won seven titles while Boca Juniors have reached a record 11 finals - winning
the trophy six times.
Brazil's Flamengo are the current champions,
but they were knocked out in the last 16 of this year's competition, which has
been delayed due to the coronavirus.
The 2020 Copa Libertadores started in January
but the group stages were halted in March and did not resume until September.
The
competition is now down to the semi-final stage, with the games due to
be played in the first two weeks of 2021 and the final at the Maracana in Rio
de Janeiro, Brazil, on 30 January.
How can I watch the Copa Libertadores?
All times in GMT & subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will show five more games from the 2020 Copa Libertadores,
starting with two first-leg matches from the semi-finals.
The second legs of those semi-finals, and final at the
Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 30 January will also be shown.
All matches will be on the BBC Sport website, Red Button and
iPlayer, where they will be available to catch up on for 30 days.
Wednesday, 6 January
River Plate v Palmeira, semi-final, first leg
00:20-02:30 - BBC Sport website and app, Red Button and BBC iPlayer
Boca Juniors v Santos, semi-final, first leg
22:05-00:15 - BBC Sport website and app, Red Button and BBC iPlayer
Could freestyle football be for you?
BBC Sport
The beautiful game. The national game. The
world game. Football is a phenomenon.
Hundreds of millions of people across the
globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their
heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. If the
silky skills on show from the best players in South America has whetted your
appetite, then why not try something a little bit different?
Freestyle
football could be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the
very top, but to get started click here.
