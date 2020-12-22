Premier League reaction & EFL Cup build-up

Frank Lampard's side went into the game on the back of successive away defeats, but took the lead after just 10 minutes thanks to a powerful header from Thiago Silva.
Timo Werner spurned a couple of good chances to add to the hosts' lead but he played his part in his side's second 12 minutes from time as his scuffed shot was turned in by Tammy Abraham.
The Chelsea striker, back in the side in place of Olivier Giroud, then netted another barely two minutes later when he was in the right place to pick up the loose ball and curl home after Christian Pulisic had missed a simple header from a cross.
Good morning
The Premier League is now locked in for Christmas, with Chelsea and Burnley on the rise after victories on Monday. Standby for all the reaction from Stamford Bridge and Turf Moor.
But never fear, there is more football to squeeze in before now and the big day with the small matter of the EFL quarter-finals taking place over the next two evenings.
We will bring all the build-up to those games, with some Premier League news conferences thrown in as well, because we're nice like that.
Lampard pleased with Chelsea 'character'
Chelsea 3-0 West Ham
Frank Lampard was understandably a happy man but is still demanding more from his side going into Christmas.
Chilwell injury blow
Chelsea 3-0 West Ham
It wasn't all good news for Chelsea, they lost Ben Chilwell to an ankle injury after just 10 minutes.
The Blues are already without right-back Reece James with a knee problem, though boss Frank Lampard is hopeful both players will be back sooner rather than later.
"We hope both their injuries are not that bad and they will be in and around it for those Christmas fixtures," he said.
Abraham double helps Chelsea to victory
Chelsea 3-0 West Ham
Let's start in west London, where Chelsea ended their mini-slump with a 3-0 win against West Ham.
Let's get started.