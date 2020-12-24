Kerr steps down as Scotland boss, and reaction to Wednesday's Premiership action

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouardis a target for Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo, according to Italian media reports.(Herald)
Peterborough director of football Barry Fry says that Rangers are keeping tabs on Karamoko Dembele's older brother Siriki.(Sun)
Callum Davidson says Michael O'Halloran will have to earn his trust to play for St Johnstone again, after picking up two yellow cards shortly after coming on as a substitute in their defeat by Rangers.(Sun)
Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice says his side "can't cope" with their injury crisis after they fell to a Scottish Premiership defeat against Livingston.
Jon Guthrie's header and Josh Mullin's free-kick secured a comfortable win for the visitors.
Hamilton, who failed to register a shot on goal and remain 11th, were without weekend goalscorers Ross Callachan and Scott Martin.
"It's difficult for us," said Rice.
"The heart of my team was ripped out. I'm missing nine first team players. Seven of them are starters.
"We're scraping the barrel. Tonight [Wednesday] you saw that we really did miss key, key players."
After four consecutive wins as interim boss, the victory is David Martindale's first as Livingston's permanent head coach and leaves his side in seventh.
It is the first time since October 2003 they have won back-to-back away games in Scotland's top tier.
Aberdeen "didn't do enough" in the final third in their goalless Scottish Premiership draw with Motherwell, says manager Derek McInnes.
Curtis Main's first-half header against the bar for Aberdeen was as close as either side came to a goal at Fir Park.
The result meant McInnes' side dropped to fourth, behind Hibernian by one point.
"I thought our link up play was very good," the Aberdeen boss said.
"Main, and [Sam] Cosgrove when he came on were very good. I thought we worked the ball into good areas but from dead ball and wide areas we never did enough.
"We came here to win, and we're disappointed we haven't. We've got to look at ourselves for that. It was just the final bit, the last bit of quality that we all need as managers to make the difference."
Former Kilmarnock and Dundee hero David Sneddon dies
Kilmarnock are paying tribute to club legend David Sneddon MBE, who has sadly passed away at the age of 84.
Sneddon played for Dundee, Preston North End, Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers and Hurlford United, and also managed Kilmarnock and Stranraer.
"Signed from Preston North End in 1961, David was part of Kilmarnock’s greatest-ever team and memorably scored the first goal at Tynecastle on that famous day in April 1965 when we became champions of Scotland," Kilmarnock said on their website.
"A club legend, David made 28 appearances in our league championship season and was part of a true golden era for Kilmarnock as we took on some of Europe’s best sides.
"David was part of the marvellous Killie side which completed one of the greatest European comebacks seen by a Scottish side as we beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 at Rugby Park after a 3-0 first leg loss.
"He set another piece of club history in 1967 as he became the first player to appear as a substitute for Killie in a Scottish League Cup tie, replacing Jim McFadzean against Dunfermline Athletic.
"As well as playing for Killie, David held the position of manager and helped win the Tennent Caledonian Cup in 1979."
Welcome to today's BBC Sport Scotland live coverage.
This morning we've heard that Shelley Kerr has decided to step down as Scotland manager after they failed to qualify for the European Championships in 2022. We'll bring you all the latest reaction to that.
Plus, we'll take a look back at a busy night of Scottish Premiership action, as the top three all won.
Live Reporting
Andrew Southwick
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Edouard headed for Juventus?
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouardis a target for Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo, according to Italian media reports.(Herald)
Peterborough director of football Barry Fry says that Rangers are keeping tabs on Karamoko Dembele's older brother Siriki.(Sun)
Callum Davidson says Michael O'Halloran will have to earn his trust to play for St Johnstone again, after picking up two yellow cards shortly after coming on as a substitute in their defeat by Rangers.(Sun)
Read more of this morning's newspaper gossip
Hamilton 'can't cope' with injury crisis - Rice
Hamilton Academical 0-2 Livingston
Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice says his side "can't cope" with their injury crisis after they fell to a Scottish Premiership defeat against Livingston.
Jon Guthrie's header and Josh Mullin's free-kick secured a comfortable win for the visitors.
Hamilton, who failed to register a shot on goal and remain 11th, were without weekend goalscorers Ross Callachan and Scott Martin.
"It's difficult for us," said Rice. "The heart of my team was ripped out. I'm missing nine first team players. Seven of them are starters.
"We're scraping the barrel. Tonight [Wednesday] you saw that we really did miss key, key players."
After four consecutive wins as interim boss, the victory is David Martindale's first as Livingston's permanent head coach and leaves his side in seventh. It is the first time since October 2003 they have won back-to-back away games in Scotland's top tier.
Read more
Kilmarnock players back me - Dyer
Dundee United 2-0 Kilmarnock
Alex Dyer believes the Kilmarnock players are still behind him despite a seventh defeat in eight games as they lost to Dundee United at Tannadice.
Dundee United moved up to fifth in the Scottish Premiership with Marc McNulty and Lawrence Shankland both ending recent goal droughts in the first half.
Kilmarnock had a brief flurry but now have no goals or points in their last four.
"They trust me and I would know if they don't," Dyer told BBC Scotland.
"They would tell me because we have that relationship and I'm honest with them, and I would know if they weren't feeling me at the moment. But we're together.
"It's just not working for us at the moment but we will dig in and fight."
It is just Dundee United's fourth win in 15 games, yet amid that run they have only lost two of their last nine games as they leapfrogged Motherwell in the table.
Read more
McInnes frustrated with Aberdeen's end product
Motherwell 0-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen "didn't do enough" in the final third in their goalless Scottish Premiership draw with Motherwell, says manager Derek McInnes.
Curtis Main's first-half header against the bar for Aberdeen was as close as either side came to a goal at Fir Park.
The result meant McInnes' side dropped to fourth, behind Hibernian by one point.
"I thought our link up play was very good," the Aberdeen boss said.
"Main, and [Sam] Cosgrove when he came on were very good. I thought we worked the ball into good areas but from dead ball and wide areas we never did enough.
"We came here to win, and we're disappointed we haven't. We've got to look at ourselves for that. It was just the final bit, the last bit of quality that we all need as managers to make the difference."
Read more
Goodwin 'frustrated' as 11-game unbeaten run ends
Hibernian 1-0 St Mirren
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin admits he is "frustrated" their 11-game unbeaten run is over after a Scottish Premiership loss to Hibernian.
Kevin Nisbet's fine curling effort was enough to give Jim Goodwin's side their first defeat since 2 October.
Brandon Mason was sent-off late on for the visitors, before Christian Doidge also received his second yellow card.
"Apart from one moment of quality from young Nisbet, it was an even game," Goodwin told BBC Scotland.
"We looked fatigued - tired minds. In the final third, those penetrating runs and forward passes just weren't quite there.
"We might need to look at freshening one or two things up.
"I can't remember either goalkeeper having a great deal to do and that's the frustrating thing."
Read more
Griffiths 'an asset' for Celtic - Lennon
Celtic 2-0 Ross County
Leigh Griffiths remains "an asset" for Celtic, says manager Neil Lennon after the striker scored on his first Premiership start of the season.
The Scotland international looped in a well-placed header to add to a first-half strike from David Turnbull as Ross County were swept aside.
Celtic stay 16 points behind Rangers, having played three fewer matches.
"It's a good 80 minutes into his legs and he could have had a hat-trick," Lennon told BBC Scotland.
"Griff is never short of confidence. He needs to get sharper and he'll say 'well, you need to play me'. I think the more he plays and stays fit he'll be an asset for us going forward."
Read more
Rangers need to be on guard - Gerrard
St Johnstone 0-3 Rangers
Rangers need to "guard against anything that can come our way", said Steven Gerrard after his side maintained their 16-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Goals from Kemar Roofe, Glen Kamara and Ianis Hagi secured a 3-0 win for Rangers over St Johnstone in Perth.
It was an 11th straight league win for the Ibrox side.
"The challenge is to keep people fit and healthy and in a good place and in good form," said Gerrard.
Read More
Post update
Former Kilmarnock and Dundee hero David Sneddon dies
Kilmarnock are paying tribute to club legend David Sneddon MBE, who has sadly passed away at the age of 84.
Sneddon played for Dundee, Preston North End, Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers and Hurlford United, and also managed Kilmarnock and Stranraer.
"Signed from Preston North End in 1961, David was part of Kilmarnock’s greatest-ever team and memorably scored the first goal at Tynecastle on that famous day in April 1965 when we became champions of Scotland," Kilmarnock said on their website.
"A club legend, David made 28 appearances in our league championship season and was part of a true golden era for Kilmarnock as we took on some of Europe’s best sides.
"David was part of the marvellous Killie side which completed one of the greatest European comebacks seen by a Scottish side as we beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 at Rugby Park after a 3-0 first leg loss.
"He set another piece of club history in 1967 as he became the first player to appear as a substitute for Killie in a Scottish League Cup tie, replacing Jim McFadzean against Dunfermline Athletic.
"As well as playing for Killie, David held the position of manager and helped win the Tennent Caledonian Cup in 1979."
Post update
Shelley Kerr steps down as Scotland manager
Post update
Shelley Kerr steps down as Scotland manager
Rangers Women assistant manager Kevin Murphy worked with Shelley Kerr as part of the Scotland set-up.
Kerr steps down as Scotland boss
Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has stepped down from her role.
Kerr guided the women's national side to their first ever World Cup last year - their second major finals in a row.
However, the Scots missed out on a place at the Euros in 2022 and Kerr says it is "the right time for me to look ahead to the next chapter".
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said Kerr's impact on the women's game could not be underestimated.
Kerr left the job of managing the Stirling University men's team to replace Anna Signeul as Scotland head coach in 2017.
Read more
Welcome
Welcome to today's BBC Sport Scotland live coverage.
This morning we've heard that Shelley Kerr has decided to step down as Scotland manager after they failed to qualify for the European Championships in 2022. We'll bring you all the latest reaction to that.
Plus, we'll take a look back at a busy night of Scottish Premiership action, as the top three all won.