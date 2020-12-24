Kerr steps down as Scotland boss, and reaction to Wednesday's Premiership action

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice says his side "can't cope" with their injury crisis after they fell to a Scottish Premiership defeat against Livingston.

Jon Guthrie's header and Josh Mullin's free-kick secured a comfortable win for the visitors.

Hamilton, who failed to register a shot on goal and remain 11th, were without weekend goalscorers Ross Callachan and Scott Martin.

"It's difficult for us," said Rice. "The heart of my team was ripped out. I'm missing nine first team players. Seven of them are starters.

"We're scraping the barrel. Tonight [Wednesday] you saw that we really did miss key, key players."

After four consecutive wins as interim boss, the victory is David Martindale's first as Livingston's permanent head coach and leaves his side in seventh. It is the first time since October 2003 they have won back-to-back away games in Scotland's top tier.

