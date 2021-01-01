Live

Premier League build-up - 2020 reflections & 2021 predictions

preview
Football in 2021: Make your predictions for the new year

Live Reporting

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Nine in a row for Celtic; Bayern win Champions League

    On 23 August, Bayern Munich beat Paris St-Germain 1-0 to win the Champions League final and become European champions for a sixth time.

    And back in May, Celtic were declared Scottish champions for the ninth season in a row. The season had been halted in March with Celtic clear at the top of the table and after the league's 12 clubs agreed that completing the campaign was unfeasible, average points per game played was used to determine final placings.

    Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer lifts the Champions League trophy in 2020
  2. Arsenal win FA Cup for record 14th time

    Then on 1 August, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 and win the FA Cup for a record 14th time.

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup final Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
  3. Liverpool win first Premier League title

    Video content

    Video caption: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Henderson on 'amazing feeling' of lifting Premier League trophy

    And having been the runaway leaders at the start of the lockdown, Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions on 25 June - with seven games to spare - before finally getting their hands on the trophy on 22 July, after a 5-3 win over Chelsea.

    Video content

    Video caption: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp 'couldn't be more proud' after Reds lift trophy
  4. Football, but not as we know it

    By the time Premier League football resumed, with Aston Villa drawing 0-0 with Sheffield United on 17 June, players and officials were taking a knee before kick-off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the United States in May.

    We also had to get used to the sight of empty stadiums being filled with cardboard cut-outs, fake crowd noise and fans watching on pitchside video screens as the 2019-20 season was completed. This was football, but not as we know it.

    Fans watching on a pitchside video screen during Manchester City's game with Arsenal in June
  5. Life in lockdown

    Then all our lives changed as we had to get used to 'the new normal'. Key workers, Zoom calls and R rate suddenly became part of our vocabulary while, for sporting action, we had to make do with watching repeats and delving into our DVD collections for the foreseeable.

    'You're on mute' became such a common phrase it featured in London's new year celebrations.

  6. UK football put on hold

    Wolves' and Manchester United's Europa League games were then played with no fans, before Manchester City's Premier League game scheduled for 12 March had to be postponed.

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta became one of the first big names in the Premier League to contract the virus and on 13 March, professional football in the UK was put on hold.

  7. Man City win the Carabao Cup

    Firstly, we'll begin by looking back at 2020, which had a routine start with Manchester City winning the Carabao Cup. Standard.

    But at the time, concerns were growing over the spread of coronavirus, and a week later Champions League games were held behind closed doors.

    Manchester City celebrate winning the Carabao Cup
  8. Happy New Year!!

    Confetti flies around the ball and countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year's Eve event in 2020
    Welcome to 2021 people!!

    Our New Year's Eve celebrations were very different this time round but hope you had a good one.

    We're going to ease into 2021 by looking back on one of the strangest years in memory and seeing what the future may hold.

    We'll also look ahead to the two Premier League games on New Year's Day, so please, make yourself comfortable.

