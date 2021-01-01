Premier League build-up - 2020 reflections & 2021 predictions

On 23 August, Bayern Munich beat Paris St-Germain 1-0 to win the Champions League final and become European champions for a sixth time.

And back in May, Celtic were declared Scottish champions for the ninth season in a row. The season had been halted in March with Celtic clear at the top of the table and after the league's 12 clubs agreed that completing the campaign was unfeasible, average points per game played was used to determine final placings.