Premier League build-up - 2020 reflections & 2021 predictions

And back in May, Celtic were declared Scottish champions for the ninth season in a row. The season had been halted in March with Celtic clear at the top of the table and after the league's 12 clubs agreed that completing the campaign was unfeasible, average points per game played was used to determine final placings.
Arsenal win FA Cup for record 14th time
Then on 1 August, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 and win the FA Cup for a record 14th time.
Liverpool win first Premier League title
And having been the runaway leaders at the start of the lockdown, Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions on 25 June - with seven games to spare - before finally getting their hands on the trophy on 22 July, after a 5-3 win over Chelsea.
We also had to get used to the sight of empty stadiums being filled with cardboard cut-outs, fake crowd noise and fans watching on pitchside video screens as the 2019-20 season was completed. This was football, but not as we know it.
Life in lockdown
Then all our lives changed as we had to get used to 'the new normal'. Key workers, Zoom calls and R rate suddenly became part of our vocabulary while, for sporting action, we had to make do with watching repeats and delving into our DVD collections for the foreseeable.
'You're on mute' became such a common phrase it featured in London's new year celebrations.
Football, but not as we know it
By the time Premier League football resumed, with Aston Villa drawing 0-0 with Sheffield United on 17 June, players and officials were taking a knee before kick-off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the United States in May.
We also had to get used to the sight of empty stadiums being filled with cardboard cut-outs, fake crowd noise and fans watching on pitchside video screens as the 2019-20 season was completed. This was football, but not as we know it.
UK football put on hold
Wolves' and Manchester United's Europa League games were then played with no fans, before Manchester City's Premier League game scheduled for 12 March had to be postponed.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta became one of the first big names in the Premier League to contract the virus and on 13 March, professional football in the UK was put on hold.
Man City win the Carabao Cup
Firstly, we'll begin by looking back at 2020, which had a routine start with Manchester City winning the Carabao Cup. Standard.
But at the time, concerns were growing over the spread of coronavirus, and a week later Champions League games were held behind closed doors.
