Premier League reaction - Lampard under pressure?

Mantej Mann

    Steve: Fragile Frank took Derby from 6th to 6th and Chelsea from 3rd to 4th..Out of his depth. Guess it is who you know, and not what you know

  2. 'Like we were two seasons ago'

    FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City

    Manchester City

    Let's hear from the Manchester City boss now...

    Video caption: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola delighted by 'fantastic' result
  3. City purring at the right time?

    FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City

    In the other dugout, Pep Guardiola will have been thrilled with his side's performance.

    City have struggled to hit top gear so far this season, but their victory at Stamford Bridge was their most impressive of the campaign.

    Guardiola's side will move a point behind rivals Manchester United and league leaders Liverpool if they win their game in hand.

    Pep
  4. 'This was a different Man City to recent weeks'

    FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City

    Video caption: Match of the Day 2 analysis: Analysis: How Bernardo's complete performance helped Man City
  5. 'One of the most wretched days'

    FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    The sight of Chelsea's marquee summer signing Timo Werner crumpling feebly to the floor after kicking the flag instead of the ball while taking a corner summed up one the most wretched days Frank Lampard has endured as Chelsea manager.

    It was of no significance to the outcome, coming two minutes from the end of this magnificent Manchester City procession with Pep Guardiola's side leading 3-0.

    Of course Lampard will talk of transition, of new players needing time to settle in new surroundings. He will want all expectations to be viewed through that prism - but this is Chelsea, and Lampard knows the score better than anyone.

    Read more here.

    Frank
    As always, you can have your say on the big talking points by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only).

    We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning!

  7. 'They punished us'

    FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City

    Chelsea

    Let's hear what the Chelsea manager had to say after his side's defeat...

    Video caption: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City: We're far from where we want to be - Lampard
  8. What a difference a month makes

    FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City

    Chelsea would have gone top of the table with victory over Everton on 12 December, following a 17-match unbeaten run.

    Fast forward just a few weeks and defeat to Manchester City appears to have heaped pressure on Frank Lampard.

    The club's record goalscorer achieved so much at Stamford Bridge as a player, but his short tenure as manager is now seemingly under threat.

    Some journalists have reported that the club are making alternative plans after their recent form.

  9. Ruthless City expose Blues

    FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City

    So we'll start in west London after Manchester City cruised past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

    Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored three goals in 16 first-half minutes as the visitors, who were without a number of first-team players following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club, stunned the Blues.

    The result lifts City up to fifth in the table, four points off Liverpool and Manchester United with a game in hand on both, while Chelsea drop to eight.

    Read our full report here.

    Phil Foden
  10. 'Give me more time'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  11. 'Defeat piles pressure on Lampard'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
  12. 'I'll fight for my job'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  13. 'Pressure grows on Lampard'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  14. Paper talk

    Monday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  15. Good morning!

    The turkey has been eaten, the presents have been opened and the new year has arrived!

    The first Monday in January is said to be one of the gloomiest days in the year, but we've got you covered with heaps of football news to get you through!

    There have been plenty of thrills and spills in the Premier League this weekend, so chuck the kettle on and sit back as we dissect all of the action...

