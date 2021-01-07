Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT
National League
Aldershot Town v Barnet - BBC Radio Surrey
Hartlepool United v Wealdstone - BBC Tees
King's Lynn Town v Halifax Town - BBC Radio Norfolk
National League North
AFC Telford United v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Shropshire
Boston United v York City - BBC Radio Lincolnshire & BBC Radio York
Gloucester City v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Kettering Town v Gateshead - BBC Radio Northampton