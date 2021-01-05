Live

Premier League reaction & EFL Cup build-up

preview
Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'I'm getting tears in my eyes'

    FT: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

    Southampton

    I think it's fair to say Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl was a bit emotional after his side's victory.

    I'm sure Saints fans will be delighted to see how much it means to their manager...

    Video content

    Video caption: Emotional Hassenhuttl 'proud' of 'special' night
  2. Were Liverpool denied a penalty?

    FT: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

    Liverpool

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also felt his side were denied a clear penalty in the defeat at Southampton and said other teams would have been awarded one.

    As the Reds searched for an equaliser in the second half, Georginio Wijnaldum had a shot blocked by the hand of Jack Stephens, while forward Sadio Mane went down under a challenge from Kyle Walker-Peters.

    "[The handball] looked like a clear penalty," Klopp said. "I turned to the fourth official, he said: 'We checked already, no penalty.'

    "What [referee] Andre Marriner did with Sadio Mane tonight, I'm not sure that's OK, to be honest.

    "I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five and a half years. I've no idea if that's my fault, or how that can happen."

    Read more here.

  3. 'Credit to Southampton'

    FT: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

    Liverpool

    Video content

    Video caption: Klopp criticises Liverpool 'decision-making'
  4. Concerning away record

    FT: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

    Liverpool's woes on the road continue.

    The Reds have won just two of their nine away matches in the Premier League this season.

    Anfield remains a fortress of course, as Jurgen Klopp's side have only dropped two points at home so far.

    But their form on the road will be a concern for the German. We'll hear from him next...

    Jurgen Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. Liverpool still top...

    FT: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

    So how does that result leave the table?

    Liverpool still lead the way, but Manchester United can go top if they win their game in hand.

    As can Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

    All to play for then...

    Premier League table
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  6. Southampton land a blow on Reds' title defence

    FT: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

    Danny Ings is featured pretty heavily on the back of most of the national newspapers this morning, so let's start with the big overnight story.

    While Boris Johnson was delivering his public message, Ings was firing Saints ahead against his former club.

    The striker's superb second-minute lob over Reds goalkeeper Alisson, from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick, settled the contest.

    You can read our full report here.

    Danny Ings
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. 'Crying game'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  8. 'Sting from Ings'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  9. 'Ings blows title race wide open'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
  10. 'Danny Stings'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
  11. Paper talk

    Tuesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to...

  12. Good morning!

    It felt like we were back in March when prime minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown on Monday evening, but there is one big difference this time.

    Elite level sport can continue behind closed doors to help keep us entertained!

    Stay tuned as we look back at last night's Premier League action, as well as a look ahead to the EFL Cup semi-final.

