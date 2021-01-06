EFL Cup reaction as Spurs beat Brentford to reach final

Spurs have not claimed silverware since they beat Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final, but Jose Mourinho said his side had been rewarded for taking the competition seriously. "I came to England in 2004 and I remember that in that period I had to learn the meaning of the cups here and I always took it seriously," he said. "If there is any secret it's to take it seriously. To respect what English football is, what English clubs are, what English lower divisions are. "That's what I hope to do on Sunday in Crosby against Marine [in the FA Cup]."
'I always took the cups seriously'
FT: Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs march to the arch
FT: Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
So let's start with the big overnight story then, as Tottenham beat Brentford to reach the Carabao Cup final.
Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min saw Spurs move to within one game of a first trophy in 13 years.
'Son shines'
The Daily Telegraph
'We're on our way to Wembley, my Son'
Daily Mirror
'Spurs are on their way to Wembley'
The Guardian
'Son lights way for Jose'
The Daily Star
