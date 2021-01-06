Live

EFL Cup reaction as Spurs beat Brentford to reach final

Mantej Mann

  1. 'I always took the cups seriously'

    FT: Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

    Tottenham Hotspur

    Spurs have not claimed silverware since they beat Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final, but Jose Mourinho said his side had been rewarded for taking the competition seriously.

    "I came to England in 2004 and I remember that in that period I had to learn the meaning of the cups here and I always took it seriously," he said.

    "If there is any secret it's to take it seriously. To respect what English football is, what English clubs are, what English lower divisions are.

    "That's what I hope to do on Sunday in Crosby against Marine [in the FA Cup]."

    Jose Mourinho
  2. Spurs march to the arch

    FT: Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

    So let's start with the big overnight story then, as Tottenham beat Brentford to reach the Carabao Cup final.

    Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min saw Spurs move to within one game of a first trophy in 13 years.

    Read our full report here.

    Son Heung-min
  3. 'Son shines'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  4. 'We're on our way to Wembley, my Son'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  5. 'Spurs are on their way to Wembley'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  6. 'Son lights way for Jose'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
  7. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.

  8. Good morning!

    Most of our lives may be on hold at the moment, but football is still running at close to full speed!

    Tottenham have booked their place in the Carabao Cup final, and tonight, it's the turn of the Manchester derby.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all of the reaction to Spurs' victory, as well as a look ahead to Manchester City's trip to Old Trafford...

