Celtic in chaos after Covid-19 isolation order

"Clearly we are hugely disappointed, as we know our supporters will be," read the second half of the statement from Celtic.

"The contacts were identified during the period from Wednesday last week, primarily around flight and team coach travel, during which time Celtic applied the same rigorous protocols used for pre-season training camps, Uefa match travel and for all domestic match arrangements in Scotland.

"These protocols have served us well in the past, as the club has not had one positive case in our own 'bubble' until now.

"As we have already stated, Celtic's decision to travel to Dubai for a training camp was for performance reasons."