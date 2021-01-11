Celtic in chaos after Covid-19 isolation order

"Whilst we were in Dubai, the announcements made on 4 January significantly changed the Covid landscape. The reality is that a case could well have occurred had the team remained in
"Whilst we were in Dubai, the announcements made on 4 January significantly changed the Covid landscape. The reality is that a case could well have occurred had the team remained in Scotland, as other cases have done in Scottish football and across UK sport in the past week.
"Celtic has done everything it can to ensure we have in place the very best procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Celtic has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football and we will continue to do so."
"Clearly we are hugely disappointed, as we know our supporters will be," read the second half of the statement from Celtic.
"The contacts were identified during the period from Wednesday last week, primarily around flight and team coach travel, during which time Celtic applied the same rigorous protocols used for pre-season training camps, Uefa match travel and for all domestic match arrangements in Scotland.
"These protocols have served us well in the past, as the club has not had one positive case in our own 'bubble' until now.
"As we have already stated, Celtic's decision to travel to Dubai for a training camp was for performance reasons."
Celtic noted that all other players and staff members were negative after being checked following their return to Scotland.
However, after consultation with a local NHS health protection team, 13 first-team players have been identified as "close contacts", along with manager Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy.
They must now self-isolate as required by the current regulations.
On Sunday, Celtic revealed that one player had tested positive for coronavirus - less than 48 hours after the squad returned from a controversial training trip to Dubai.
Today, the Scottish champions confirmed that it was injured defender Christopher Jullien.
Celtic's home Scottish Premiership match with Hibernian this evening will go ahead despite the home squad being decimated by Covid-19 issues.
What's happened, why did it happen and what happens next?