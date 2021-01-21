Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's commentaries

    All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT

    National League

    Chesterfield v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

    Dover Athletic v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Kent

    Notts County v Torquay United - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Weymouth v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Tees

    Woking v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Surrey

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v York City - BBC Radio Shropshire & BBC Radio York

    Boston United v Brackley Town - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Bradford Park Avenue v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Hereford FC v Farsley Celtic - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Ebbsfleet United v Chelmsford City - BBC Radio Kent

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top