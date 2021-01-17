Motherwell v Rangers: visitors aiming to go 23 points clear in Premiership

Steven Davis is making his 300th Rangers appearance today.
The Northern Ireland captain, 36, is in his second spell at Ibrox and was described as a "wonderful footballer" by manager Steven Gerrard earlier this week.
A test of memory
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
An 18-year-old James McFadden scored the only goal in that Boxing Day 2002 win.
Think you can name the rest of the Motherwell and Rangers players from that day? Have a go here.
SNSCopyright: SNS
It's been a long time for Motherwell...
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
Motherwell fans are having a rough old time of it just now, so may want to look away as we run over a few more stats...
The Steelmen are winless in their last 47
top-flight games against Rangers (D12 L35) since a 1-0 win in December
2002 under Terry Butcher.
Currently winless in 10, the same manager was in charge when they last went longer without a league victory.
'Motherwell must think it can be their day'
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
Stephen Craigan
Former Motherwell captain on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: When you look at the stats, you think 99 times out of 100 Rangers should win the game. Motherwell have to think 'can this be the one day it turns in our favour?'
When you look at the stats, you think 99 times out of 100 Rangers should win the game. Motherwell have to think 'can this be the one day it turns in our favour?'
Gerrard sticks with winning formula
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard sticks with the same team that triumphed last Sunday in Aberdeen, with Ryan Kent, Ianis Hagi and Alfredo Morelos leading the line.
He also names an unchanged bench for the trip to Lanarkshire.
Crawford & Seedorf start for Motherwell
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
New Motherwell gaffer Graham Alexander makes two changes to the side that kicked off his tenure with a 1-1 draw against St Mirren.
Midfielder Mark O'Hara drops out the squad after a concussion along with the ineligible Rangers loanee Jake Hastie. In come Robbie Crawford and Sherwin Seedorf.
New signing Steven Lawless takes up a place on the bench. Worth noting in his press conference on Friday he was wearing a pair of red, white and blue "sliders". Sure Motherwell fans will buy him a claret and amber pair if he pops up with the winner today.
Live Reporting
Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Landmark day for Davis
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
Steven Davis is making his 300th Rangers appearance today.
The Northern Ireland captain, 36, is in his second spell at Ibrox and was described as a "wonderful footballer" by manager Steven Gerrard earlier this week.
A test of memory
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
An 18-year-old James McFadden scored the only goal in that Boxing Day 2002 win.
Think you can name the rest of the Motherwell and Rangers players from that day? Have a go here.
It's been a long time for Motherwell...
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
Motherwell fans are having a rough old time of it just now, so may want to look away as we run over a few more stats...
The Steelmen are winless in their last 47 top-flight games against Rangers (D12 L35) since a 1-0 win in December 2002 under Terry Butcher.
Currently winless in 10, the same manager was in charge when they last went longer without a league victory.
'Motherwell must think it can be their day'
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
Stephen Craigan
Former Motherwell captain on BBC Sportsound
Gerrard sticks with winning formula
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard sticks with the same team that triumphed last Sunday in Aberdeen, with Ryan Kent, Ianis Hagi and Alfredo Morelos leading the line.
He also names an unchanged bench for the trip to Lanarkshire.
Crawford & Seedorf start for Motherwell
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
New Motherwell gaffer Graham Alexander makes two changes to the side that kicked off his tenure with a 1-1 draw against St Mirren.
Midfielder Mark O'Hara drops out the squad after a concussion along with the ineligible Rangers loanee Jake Hastie. In come Robbie Crawford and Sherwin Seedorf.
New signing Steven Lawless takes up a place on the bench. Worth noting in his press conference on Friday he was wearing a pair of red, white and blue "sliders". Sure Motherwell fans will buy him a claret and amber pair if he pops up with the winner today.
LINE-UPS at Fir Park
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
Motherwell: Kelly; O'Donnell, Gallagher, Mugabi, Carroll; Polworth, Crawford, Campbell, Seedorf; Cole, Watt
Substitutes: Morrison, Lamie, McGinley, White, Lawless, Maguire, Devine, McIver, Johnston
Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Kamara, Aribo, Davis; Kent, Morelos, Hagi
Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Patterson, Zungu, Barker, Stewart, Defoe, Itten
Top-v-bottom as Rangers visit Fir Park
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
Good morning. It's top against bottom in the Scottish Premiership today as runaway leaders Rangers visit Motherwell.
A colossal 47 points separates the sides.
Steven Gerrard's men remain unbeaten in the league and are on a run of 15 straight victories as they steamroller their way to a first title in a decade.
Motherwell haven't won a game since October.
Foregone conclusion?