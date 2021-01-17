Motherwell v Rangers: visitors aiming to go 23 points clear in Premiership

Motherwell fans are having a rough old time of it just now, so may want to look away as we run over a few more stats...

The Steelmen are winless in their last 47 top-flight games against Rangers (D12 L35) since a 1-0 win in December 2002 under Terry Butcher.

Currently winless in 10, the same manager was in charge when they last went longer without a league victory.