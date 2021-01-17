Live

Motherwell v Rangers: visitors aiming to go 23 points clear in Premiership

preview
BBC Radio Scotland

Colin Moffat

  1. Landmark day for Davis

    Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)

    Steven Davis is making his 300th Rangers appearance today.

    The Northern Ireland captain, 36, is in his second spell at Ibrox and was described as a "wonderful footballer" by manager Steven Gerrard earlier this week.

    Rangers midfielder Steven Davis arriving at Fir Park this morning
    Image caption: Rangers midfielder Steven Davis arriving at Fir Park this morning
  2. A test of memory

    Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)

    An 18-year-old James McFadden scored the only goal in that Boxing Day 2002 win.

    Think you can name the rest of the Motherwell and Rangers players from that day? Have a go here.

    Quiz
  3. It's been a long time for Motherwell...

    Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)

    Motherwell fans are having a rough old time of it just now, so may want to look away as we run over a few more stats...

    The Steelmen are winless in their last 47 top-flight games against Rangers (D12 L35) since a 1-0 win in December 2002 under Terry Butcher.

    Currently winless in 10, the same manager was in charge when they last went longer without a league victory.

  4. 'Motherwell must think it can be their day'

    Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)

    Stephen Craigan

    Former Motherwell captain on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: When you look at the stats, you think 99 times out of 100 Rangers should win the game. Motherwell have to think 'can this be the one day it turns in our favour?'
  5. Gerrard sticks with winning formula

    Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)

    Rangers boss Steven Gerrard sticks with the same team that triumphed last Sunday in Aberdeen, with Ryan Kent, Ianis Hagi and Alfredo Morelos leading the line.

    He also names an unchanged bench for the trip to Lanarkshire.

  6. Crawford & Seedorf start for Motherwell

    Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)

    New Motherwell gaffer Graham Alexander makes two changes to the side that kicked off his tenure with a 1-1 draw against St Mirren.

    Midfielder Mark O'Hara drops out the squad after a concussion along with the ineligible Rangers loanee Jake Hastie. In come Robbie Crawford and Sherwin Seedorf.

    New signing Steven Lawless takes up a place on the bench. Worth noting in his press conference on Friday he was wearing a pair of red, white and blue "sliders". Sure Motherwell fans will buy him a claret and amber pair if he pops up with the winner today.

  7. LINE-UPS at Fir Park

    Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)

    Motherwell: Kelly; O'Donnell, Gallagher, Mugabi, Carroll; Polworth, Crawford, Campbell, Seedorf; Cole, Watt

    Substitutes: Morrison, Lamie, McGinley, White, Lawless, Maguire, Devine, McIver, Johnston

    Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Kamara, Aribo, Davis; Kent, Morelos, Hagi

    Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Patterson, Zungu, Barker, Stewart, Defoe, Itten

  8. Top-v-bottom as Rangers visit Fir Park

    Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)

    Good morning. It's top against bottom in the Scottish Premiership today as runaway leaders Rangers visit Motherwell.

    A colossal 47 points separates the sides.

    Steven Gerrard's men remain unbeaten in the league and are on a run of 15 straight victories as they steamroller their way to a first title in a decade.

    Motherwell haven't won a game since October.

    Foregone conclusion?

    Scottish Premiership
    Copyright: BBC Sport
