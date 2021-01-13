Premier League reaction after Man Utd go top

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been talking about the adaptation process he has had to go through as a manager.

After winning multiple league titles in Spain, Germany and England, it might appear Guardiola has it quite easy - but that is not the case.

"When I was in Munich, in the first month, more or less, I wanted to play similar to the way we did at Barcelona. I woke up one day and said I had to adapt the players," he said.

"This is the most important thing for a manager.You have to adapt the players you have, on and off the pitch.

"Then you need to adapt to the way referees conduct the games after the introduction of VAR because the game is stopped more than before.

"In England, you also need to adapt to the weather, the stadium, the physicality, the second balls.

"But the most important thing is to know your players."