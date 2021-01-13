Premier League reaction after Man Utd go top

That's all from us this morning - thanks for joining our coverage!
Pep's adaptation process
Man City v Brighton (18:00GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been talking about the adaptation process he has had to go through as a manager.
After winning multiple league titles in Spain, Germany and England, it might appear Guardiola has it quite easy - but that is not the case.
"When I was in Munich, in the first month, more or less, I wanted to play similar to the way we did at Barcelona. I woke up one day and said I had to adapt the players," he said.
"This is the most important thing for a manager.You have to adapt the players you have, on and off the pitch.
"Then you need to adapt to the way referees conduct
the games after the introduction of VAR because the game is stopped more than before.
"In England, you also need to adapt to the
weather, the stadium, the physicality, the second balls.
"But the most important thing is to know your players."
The greatest escape?
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport
There are some funny images across social media this morning about the size of the task facing Sheffield United.
A first win in 18 league games has sparked questions as to whether Chris Wilder’s side can avoid relegation and perform ‘the greatest escape’.
There is a precedent at the club. In the 1990-91 top-flight season, the Blades earned four points in their opening 16 games under manager Dave Bassett. But they went on to win seven successive games from January to March and finished 13th.
Wilder was a Blades player back then so will know all about how it was achieved and is still in touch with his former boss.
But Sheffield United now face Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City in their next three league games.
Francesca: If they can’t hug their team mates then hug the corner pole or the goal post, simple!
Promise for young Villans?
With it being a league game, Villa are unlikely to want to field a younger XI against Everton, as they did in the FA Cup defeat to Liverpool.
Although it pains me to say this as a Coventry fan, I was thoroughly impressed by the way they applied themselves against the champions.
I particularly enjoyed watching Arjan Raikhy, as a young British Asian lad playing against some of the biggest names in the game.
Keep an eye out for him moving forward!
BreakingVilla's game with Everton in doubt
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Aston Villa’s re-arranged Premier League game against
Everton on Sunday is in doubt.
The match was pushed back from Saturday in order to
accommodate the game between Chelsea and Fulham, which itself was moved so
Fulham could play Tottenham this evening.
However, Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground remains
closed following a coronavirus outbreak at the club and Public Health England
are yet to advise the club when it can re-open.
It may be the case that Villa are not allowed to return
until Saturday, which would prevent Dean Smith’s squad having any meaningful
preparation for the Everton game.
'Scandalous'
Tottenham v Fulham (20:15 GMT)
Furious Fulham
Tottenham v Fulham (20:15GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Fulham will play the game they weren't expecting tonight when they visit Tottenham.
The match - initially postponed in December - was arranged at 48 hours' notice on Monday, much to manager Scott Parker's frustration.
Parker thought it was a left-field idea that would be dismissed when it was initially mentioned to him after his side's extra-time FA Cup win at QPR on Saturday.
He now realises the decision was already made.
"I definitely think that was the case," said Parker.
"From initially giving us the information that this may be the case, and 'can you have a think about it', I don’t think, given all the information we have supplied, for all our concerns that we put forward and everything else, any argument against it was ever going to be listened to, or the decision was ever going to be changed.
"I think it was always going to be the case that we played.”
Mark: I think footballers should be challenged to come up with the best socially distanced celebration. We need a bit of humour, come on, let’s see some waddling ducks or fishing for a footballer...
What's to come?
There are two games this evening, starting with Brighton's trip to the Etihad (18:00 GMT). That is followed by the rescheduled game between Spurs and Fulham (20:15).
Spurs were supposed to be playing Villa this evening, but the game was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Midlands club.
Fulham have stepped in at short notice, something manager Scott Parker was not too pleased about!
'Small details'
Wolves 1-2 Everton
Wolves
What about the hosts? Nuno Espirito Santo had this to say immediately after his side's defeat...
'We played the game we planned'
Wolves 1-2 Everton
Everton
Let's hear from Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti now...
RegularJon: 100% get why players are being told to avoid contact. But they’re tested every day/week, and if Rashford bangs in a last minute winner on Sunday are you telling me the players won’t be jumping all over him?! Maybe they should stop hugging at corners too!
Toffees heading on a European Tour?
Wolves 1-2 Everton
Last but not least, let's turn our attention to Molineux now, where Everton maintained their push for a top four spot.
Michael Keane's 77th-minute winner sealed the Toffees' sixth away win in the league this season and lifted them to fourth in the table, level on points with third-place Leicester, and only four off the lead held by Manchester United.
They got off to a brilliant start when Alex Iwobi fired home in the fifth minute for his first goal in 38 Premier League appearances.
Ruben Neves equalised in the 14th minute before Keane headed in a second-half winner.
After 186 frustrating days, Sheffield United finally got to experience a winning feeling that had not just deserted them but appeared to have packed up and left the country.
Billy Sharp's second-half penalty was enough to secure all three points against Newcastle on Tuesday night and give the Premier League's bottom side the faintest glimmer of hope that they can stave off a relegation they seemed to be heading towards in record time.
The win - Sheffield United's first in 18 attempts in the Premier League this season - moved them to five points, more than doubling their previous tally and leaving them nine points from safety.
That's a valid point Kevin, many people are wondering why it's OK for footballers to embrace each other, but not for the general public?
We want to hear more of your thoughts, so get involved by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only).
We'll be sharing you best comments throughout the morning...
Kevin: Chris Wilder says it's unnatural for footballers not to hug. No, Mr Wilder, it's unnatural for me not to be able to hug family and friends.
Do other workers hug when they do something good? No they don't!
'It baffles me'
Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United
Newcastle United
In contrast, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce cut a disappointed figure as he took out his frustrations on the video assistant referee (VAR)...
'It feels good'
Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United
Sheffield United
Back to events at Turf Moor now, and it was a long wait for that first league win of the campaign.
I think it's safe to say that you can hear the relief in Chris Wilder's post-match interview...
'Unnecessary contact, including hugging, must be avoided'
These toughened Covid protocols seem quite specific, but maintaining the health of the players and the wider public is of the highest priority...
