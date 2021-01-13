Premier League reaction after Man Utd go top

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye!

    That's all from us this morning - thanks for joining our coverage!

    We'll be back later with live text commentary of both tonight's Premier League games.

    Until then...

  2. Pep's adaptation process

    Man City v Brighton (18:00GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been talking about the adaptation process he has had to go through as a manager.

    After winning multiple league titles in Spain, Germany and England, it might appear Guardiola has it quite easy - but that is not the case.

    "When I was in Munich, in the first month, more or less, I wanted to play similar to the way we did at Barcelona. I woke up one day and said I had to adapt the players," he said.

    "This is the most important thing for a manager.You have to adapt the players you have, on and off the pitch.

    "Then you need to adapt to the way referees conduct the games after the introduction of VAR because the game is stopped more than before.

    "In England, you also need to adapt to the weather, the stadium, the physicality, the second balls.

    "But the most important thing is to know your players."

    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. The greatest escape?

    Alistair Magowan

    BBC Sport

    Greatest escape
    Copyright: Unknown

    There are some funny images across social media this morning about the size of the task facing Sheffield United.

    A first win in 18 league games has sparked questions as to whether Chris Wilder’s side can avoid relegation and perform ‘the greatest escape’.

    There is a precedent at the club. In the 1990-91 top-flight season, the Blades earned four points in their opening 16 games under manager Dave Bassett. But they went on to win seven successive games from January to March and finished 13th.

    Wilder was a Blades player back then so will know all about how it was achieved and is still in touch with his former boss.

    But Sheffield United now face Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City in their next three league games.

  Get Involved - should footballers be allowed to celebrate together?
#bbcfootball

    #bbcfootball

    Francesca: If they can’t hug their team mates then hug the corner pole or the goal post, simple!

  5. Promise for young Villans?

    With it being a league game, Villa are unlikely to want to field a younger XI against Everton, as they did in the FA Cup defeat to Liverpool.

    Although it pains me to say this as a Coventry fan, I was thoroughly impressed by the way they applied themselves against the champions.

    I particularly enjoyed watching Arjan Raikhy, as a young British Asian lad playing against some of the biggest names in the game.

    Keep an eye out for him moving forward!

    Arjan Raikhy
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. BreakingVilla's game with Everton in doubt

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Aston Villa’s re-arranged Premier League game against Everton on Sunday is in doubt.

    The match was pushed back from Saturday in order to accommodate the game between Chelsea and Fulham, which itself was moved so Fulham could play Tottenham this evening.

    However, Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground remains closed following a coronavirus outbreak at the club and Public Health England are yet to advise the club when it can re-open.

    It may be the case that Villa are not allowed to return until Saturday, which would prevent Dean Smith’s squad having any meaningful preparation for the Everton game.

  7. 'Scandalous'

    Tottenham v Fulham (20:15 GMT)

    Video content

    Video caption: Fulham's fixture rearrangement against Spurs is 'scandalous'
  8. Furious Fulham

    Tottenham v Fulham (20:15GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Fulham will play the game they weren't expecting tonight when they visit Tottenham.

    The match - initially postponed in December - was arranged at 48 hours' notice on Monday, much to manager Scott Parker's frustration.

    Parker thought it was a left-field idea that would be dismissed when it was initially mentioned to him after his side's extra-time FA Cup win at QPR on Saturday.

    He now realises the decision was already made.

    "I definitely think that was the case," said Parker.

    "From initially giving us the information that this may be the case, and 'can you have a think about it', I don’t think, given all the information we have supplied, for all our concerns that we put forward and everything else, any argument against it was ever going to be listened to, or the decision was ever going to be changed.

    "I think it was always going to be the case that we played.”

  Get Involved - should footballers be allowed to celebrate together?
#bbcfootball

    #bbcfootball

    Mark: I think footballers should be challenged to come up with the best socially distanced celebration. We need a bit of humour, come on, let’s see some waddling ducks or fishing for a footballer...

  10. What's to come?

    There are two games this evening, starting with Brighton's trip to the Etihad (18:00 GMT). That is followed by the rescheduled game between Spurs and Fulham (20:15).

    Spurs were supposed to be playing Villa this evening, but the game was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Midlands club.

    Fulham have stepped in at short notice, something manager Scott Parker was not too pleased about!

  11. 'Small details'

    Wolves 1-2 Everton

    Wolves

    What about the hosts? Nuno Espirito Santo had this to say immediately after his side's defeat...

    Video content

    Video caption: Wolves 1-2 Everton: We should do better - Nuno
  12. 'We played the game we planned'

    Wolves 1-2 Everton

    Everton

    Let's hear from Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti now...

    Video content

    Video caption: Wolves v Everton: 'We played the game we planned - Carlo Ancelotti
  Get Involved - should footballers be allowed to celebrate together?
#bbcfootball

    #bbcfootball

    RegularJon: 100% get why players are being told to avoid contact. But they’re tested every day/week, and if Rashford bangs in a last minute winner on Sunday are you telling me the players won’t be jumping all over him?! Maybe they should stop hugging at corners too!

  14. Toffees heading on a European Tour?

    Wolves 1-2 Everton

    Last but not least, let's turn our attention to Molineux now, where Everton maintained their push for a top four spot.

    Michael Keane's 77th-minute winner sealed the Toffees' sixth away win in the league this season and lifted them to fourth in the table, level on points with third-place Leicester, and only four off the lead held by Manchester United.

    They got off to a brilliant start when Alex Iwobi fired home in the fifth minute for his first goal in 38 Premier League appearances.

    Ruben Neves equalised in the 14th minute before Keane headed in a second-half winner.

    Read more here.

    Michael Keane
    Copyright: Getty Images
  15. Can Blades produce a miracle?

    Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United

    After 186 frustrating days, Sheffield United finally got to experience a winning feeling that had not just deserted them but appeared to have packed up and left the country.

    Billy Sharp's second-half penalty was enough to secure all three points against Newcastle on Tuesday night and give the Premier League's bottom side the faintest glimmer of hope that they can stave off a relegation they seemed to be heading towards in record time.

    The win - Sheffield United's first in 18 attempts in the Premier League this season - moved them to five points, more than doubling their previous tally and leaving them nine points from safety.

    Read more here.

    Blades
    Copyright: Getty Images
  16. Keep 'em coming!

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    That's a valid point Kevin, many people are wondering why it's OK for footballers to embrace each other, but not for the general public?

    We want to hear more of your thoughts, so get involved by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only).

    We'll be sharing you best comments throughout the morning...

  17. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball

    Kevin: Chris Wilder says it's unnatural for footballers not to hug. No, Mr Wilder, it's unnatural for me not to be able to hug family and friends. Do other workers hug when they do something good? No they don't!

  18. 'It baffles me'

    Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United

    Newcastle United

    In contrast, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce cut a disappointed figure as he took out his frustrations on the video assistant referee (VAR)...

    Video content

    Video caption: Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United: Steve Bruce says VAR is ruining the game
  19. 'It feels good'

    Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United

    Sheffield United

    Back to events at Turf Moor now, and it was a long wait for that first league win of the campaign.

    I think it's safe to say that you can hear the relief in Chris Wilder's post-match interview...

    Video content

    Video caption: Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United: Wilder 'delighted' with Blades' first win
  20. 'Unnecessary contact, including hugging, must be avoided'

    These toughened Covid protocols seem quite specific, but maintaining the health of the players and the wider public is of the highest priority...

    View more on twitter
