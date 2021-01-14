Premier League reaction - Man City win, Spurs held by Fulham

EPA Copyright: EPA

Fulham boss Scott Parker said "no-one knows what we have been through" after his side drew with Tottenham despite having just two days' notice the game would go ahead.

The fixture had originally been scheduled for 30 December but was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Cottagers.

"I'm very proud of this team for what we've been through," said Parker. "We had players out there who had only trained one day.

"There's a lot of talk around - everyone assumes about what happened. I know what we've been through the last two weeks.

"I thought we were immense tonight, I thought we were superb with what we faced, with a lot of speculation and talk from outside and no-one really knows the full extent. I was very proud because of what we faced."