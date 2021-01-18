Premier League reaction - Liverpool-Man Utd stalemate, Man City win

Manchester United's last visit to Liverpool almost a year ago to the day saw them beat a miserable retreat from Anfield after a loss that left them 30 points adrift of the team who would be champions.

It was a 2-0 defeat but Manchester United were lucky to escape further embarrassment and looked light years adrift of Liverpool - who even had a game in hand at that point - when measured in performance and progression.

The notion that they could contemplate winning the Premier League any time soon, or even figure in the conversation, was the stuff of fantasy.

This 0-0 draw, those 12 months on, meant United remained top of the table, three points ahead of Liverpool at the final whistle.

United remain a strange side, one almost struggling for its full identity, but one glance at this performance and the statistics placed alongside it show that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can be pleased with the year's progress in the Premier League context.

Yes, there were contributing factors but simply the sight of United at the top and leaving Anfield with no damage inflicted will bolster confidence and self-belief for the defining months ahead.

Click here for more from Phil on Manchester United's transformation.