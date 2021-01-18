Premier League reaction - Liverpool-Man Utd stalemate, Man City win

Manchester United's last visit to Liverpool almost a year ago to the day saw them beat a miserable retreat from Anfield after a loss that left them 30 points adrift of the team who would be champions.
It was a 2-0 defeat but Manchester United were lucky to escape further embarrassment and looked light years adrift of Liverpool - who even had a game in hand at that point - when measured in performance and progression.
The notion that they could contemplate winning the Premier League any time soon, or even figure in the conversation, was the stuff of fantasy.
This 0-0 draw, those 12 months on, meant United remained top of the table, three points ahead of Liverpool at the final whistle.
United remain a strange side, one almost struggling for its full identity, but one glance at this performance and the statistics placed alongside it show that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can be pleased with the year's progress in the Premier League context.
Yes, there were contributing factors but simply the sight of United at the top and leaving Anfield with no damage inflicted will bolster confidence and self-belief for the defining months ahead.
Click here for more from Phil on Manchester United's transformation.
'Basic' mistake frustrates Mourinho in 'great' Spurs performance
Sheff Utd 1-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
But Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wasn't entirely happy, despite seeing his side move back up to fifth.
He said: "The performance was good. The team was very dominant, created enough chances to kill game in the first half.
"In the second half, the intention was the same. A very basic mistake gave them the goal with the only chance they had, but then we had a genius action to bring us again to a two-goal advantage."
Wilder praises Tottenham's 'first-class' attitude
Sheff Utd 1-3 Tottenham
Sheffield United
Sheffield United claimed their first win of the season in their previous game but Spurs dealt them a 16th defeat from 19 league games so far this season.
Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "The timing and manner of the goals really all afternoon hurt us.
"I really fancied us and we did as a football club. We got paid a compliment with the way they set up and you could see, led by the manager, that they thought this was going to be a tough afternoon.
"Apart from the last 10 minutes, it wasn't a foregone conclusion. The goals really, at any level... after Tuesday night, the first thing we needed was to have a bright start and get a foothold in the game and we didn't."
And I'll bring you some of Conor's best comments shortly...
'A brilliant goal that capped a brilliant performance'
Sheff Utd 1-3 Tottenham
How has Ndombele gone from outcast to key player?
Sheff Utd 1-3 Tottenham
Gary Rose
BBC Sport
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
When Tanguy Ndombele was substituted at half-time in a game against Burnley last March and then publicly criticised by his manager Jose Mourinho, it looked like the midfielder's time at Tottenham was coming to an end.
Signed for a club record £54m from Lyon in July 2019, the 24-year-old appeared destined to be remembered as an expensive flop as he was reduced to a bit-part player at Spurs in his first season under Mourinho.
But barely a year later his turnaround has been as impressive as it has swift, with him developing into a key player for Spurs with an eye for an excellent pass and capable of sublime moments of magic - highlighted by his stunning goal in Sunday's 3-1 win at Sheffield United.
With the Blades having just pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 and threaten an unlikely comeback, Ndombele hooked a brilliant, improvised lob over Aaron Ramsdale to make the win safe for Spurs and get their top four challenge back on track.
"He is incredible," said Mourinho after the game. "For me, sometimes you can score a great goal isolated from your performance - in this case the goal confirmed his performance: really, really good."
Manchester United then "missed an opportunity" to beat Liverpool, said boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his side stayed top of the Premier League with a draw against the champions.
It was a game that failed to justify the pre-match anticipation and Solskjaer will know his side had the better chances to claim a statement victory at Anfield.
Liverpool, without a recognised centre-back and with midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in defence, dominated possession in the first half but it was United who came closest when Bruno Fernandes' 20-yard free-kick curled inches wide.
Fernandes was then thwarted after the break by the outstretched leg of Liverpool keeper Alisson before Thiago Alcantara's long-range effort finally brought the previously unemployed David de Gea into action.
Alisson was Liverpool's hero late on when he blocked Paul Pogba's drive from point-blank range.
"It was an opportunity missed with the chances we had but then again we were playing a very good side." Solskjaer told BBC Sport. "I'm disappointed but, still, a point is OK if you win the next one.
"We have improved and progressed. It's not just the result we're disappointed with, it's some of the performance. I know these boys can play better."
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media EPACopyright: EPA ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'From dejection to frustration in 12 months' for Man Utd
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Manchester United's last visit to Liverpool almost a year ago to the day saw them beat a miserable retreat from Anfield after a loss that left them 30 points adrift of the team who would be champions.
It was a 2-0 defeat but Manchester United were lucky to escape further embarrassment and looked light years adrift of Liverpool - who even had a game in hand at that point - when measured in performance and progression.
The notion that they could contemplate winning the Premier League any time soon, or even figure in the conversation, was the stuff of fantasy.
This 0-0 draw, those 12 months on, meant United remained top of the table, three points ahead of Liverpool at the final whistle.
United remain a strange side, one almost struggling for its full identity, but one glance at this performance and the statistics placed alongside it show that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can be pleased with the year's progress in the Premier League context.
Yes, there were contributing factors but simply the sight of United at the top and leaving Anfield with no damage inflicted will bolster confidence and self-belief for the defining months ahead.
Click here for more from Phil on Manchester United's transformation.
'Basic' mistake frustrates Mourinho in 'great' Spurs performance
Sheff Utd 1-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
But Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wasn't entirely happy, despite seeing his side move back up to fifth.
He said: "The performance was good. The team was very dominant, created enough chances to kill game in the first half.
"In the second half, the intention was the same. A very basic mistake gave them the goal with the only chance they had, but then we had a genius action to bring us again to a two-goal advantage."
Wilder praises Tottenham's 'first-class' attitude
Sheff Utd 1-3 Tottenham
Sheffield United
Sheffield United claimed their first win of the season in their previous game but Spurs dealt them a 16th defeat from 19 league games so far this season.
Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "The timing and manner of the goals really all afternoon hurt us.
"I really fancied us and we did as a football club. We got paid a compliment with the way they set up and you could see, led by the manager, that they thought this was going to be a tough afternoon.
"Apart from the last 10 minutes, it wasn't a foregone conclusion. The goals really, at any level... after Tuesday night, the first thing we needed was to have a bright start and get a foothold in the game and we didn't."
Post update
BBC Radio 5 Live
And I'll bring you some of Conor's best comments shortly...
'A brilliant goal that capped a brilliant performance'
Sheff Utd 1-3 Tottenham
How has Ndombele gone from outcast to key player?
Sheff Utd 1-3 Tottenham
Gary Rose
BBC Sport
When Tanguy Ndombele was substituted at half-time in a game against Burnley last March and then publicly criticised by his manager Jose Mourinho, it looked like the midfielder's time at Tottenham was coming to an end.
Signed for a club record £54m from Lyon in July 2019, the 24-year-old appeared destined to be remembered as an expensive flop as he was reduced to a bit-part player at Spurs in his first season under Mourinho.
But barely a year later his turnaround has been as impressive as it has swift, with him developing into a key player for Spurs with an eye for an excellent pass and capable of sublime moments of magic - highlighted by his stunning goal in Sunday's 3-1 win at Sheffield United.
With the Blades having just pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 and threaten an unlikely comeback, Ndombele hooked a brilliant, improvised lob over Aaron Ramsdale to make the win safe for Spurs and get their top four challenge back on track.
"He is incredible," said Mourinho after the game. "For me, sometimes you can score a great goal isolated from your performance - in this case the goal confirmed his performance: really, really good."
So, how has Ndombele gone from Spurs outcast to key player?
England recall 'would mean everything' to Stones
Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace
Manchester City's John Stones says an England recall "would mean everything" after capping his recent good form with two goals in Sunday's win over Crystal Palace.
It is the first time the defender has scored for the club in the Premier League.
Stones has not played for England since November 2019 after falling out of favour at City, but has fought his way back into Pep Guardiola's side this season.
"It's hard when you're not playing for your club and especially your country," said the 26-year-old.
"Watching them on TV is something no player wants to do. All I can do is get a run of games and impress Gareth [Southgate]. If it happens it happens. It would mean everything."
Stones scores twice as Man City go second
Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace
And in Sunday's final game, John Stones scored twice for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's resurgent title challengers cruised past Crystal Palace to go second in the Premier League.
Hours after Liverpool and leaders Manchester United shared a goalless draw, City capitalised to move within two points of top spot with their fifth successive league victory.
Stones opened the scoring with a header from Kevin de Bruyne's delightful cross as the Belgian made it 100 assists in all competitions since joining the club in 2015.
The hosts were already in complete control when Ilkay Gundogan added a superb second from the edge of the box shortly after the break.
Stones, having previously never scored in the Premier League for City, then smashed in his second from a corner before Raheem Sterling curled in a free-kick for City's fourth.
Man Utd missed an opportunity - Solskjaer
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
Manchester United then "missed an opportunity" to beat Liverpool, said boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his side stayed top of the Premier League with a draw against the champions.
It was a game that failed to justify the pre-match anticipation and Solskjaer will know his side had the better chances to claim a statement victory at Anfield.
Liverpool, without a recognised centre-back and with midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in defence, dominated possession in the first half but it was United who came closest when Bruno Fernandes' 20-yard free-kick curled inches wide.
Fernandes was then thwarted after the break by the outstretched leg of Liverpool keeper Alisson before Thiago Alcantara's long-range effort finally brought the previously unemployed David de Gea into action.
Alisson was Liverpool's hero late on when he blocked Paul Pogba's drive from point-blank range.
"It was an opportunity missed with the chances we had but then again we were playing a very good side." Solskjaer told BBC Sport. "I'm disappointed but, still, a point is OK if you win the next one.
"We have improved and progressed. It's not just the result we're disappointed with, it's some of the performance. I know these boys can play better."
Spurs get top-four hopes back on track
Sheff Utd 1-3 Tottenham
Tottenham kicked the day off with victory over bottom club Sheffield United, with Tanguy Ndombele scoring a stunning goal as Spurs got their top-four challenge back on track.
The midfielder - Spurs' record signing - hooked a brilliant, improvised lob over Aaron Ramsdale to complete the scoring for the away side in the second half.
A disappointing run of just one win in their six previous Premier League fixtures had seen Spurs slip down the table with their inability to kill off games proving damaging.
But they were back to their ruthless best against a Blades side that had gone into the game buoyed by picking up their first league win of the season against Newcastle last time out.
Serge Aurier opened the scoring early on when he headed home Son Heung-min's corner, before Harry Kane got his 12th league goal of the season just before half-time.
David McGoldrick halved the deficit with a glancing header in the second half but Ndombele's stunner made sure there would be no late drama.
Good morning...
...and welcome as we look back on Sunday's Premier League action, which saw Manchester United remain top of the table after a stalemate at Liverpool.
That allowed Manchester City to climb above the defending champions into second place, while Tottenham also won to go fifth.
We'll also bring you the best lines from today's news conferences, with four Premier League bosses set to look ahead to their midweek fixtures.