Arsenal beat Newcastle reaction, Premier League news conferences and transfer latest

When Steve Bruce found his inner Frank Sinatra on Friday and declared that from now on he was going to do it "my way", he probably did not have a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in mind.

The statement also raised the question of, if not his way, then whose method have Newcastle been following given Bruce has been in charge for 18 months.

Perhaps Bruce's words were designed to provoke a response from his players, but Monday's loss extended a winless run to nine games and they have only scored once in their past seven.

The 60-year-old said the "gloves would come off" before his team's trip to Emirates Stadium, but as his players trudged off at the end, they might seek their safety blankets again.

Read more of our reporter Alistair Magowan's analysis here.