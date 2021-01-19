Arsenal beat Newcastle reaction, Premier League news conferences and transfer latest

Steve Bruce faced calls for his resignation after last week's 1-0 loss to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.
This latest defeat, which means his side have now not won in nine matches in all competitions, is unlikely to ease the pressure.
Bruce admits his team's confidence has "ebbed away" during their recent poor run.
Arteta happy with Arsenal 'chemistry'
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased with the "chemistry" between his players after Monday's win against Newcastle.
Gunners ease to win against struggling Newcastle
Let's start at Emirates Stadium where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal beat Newcastle to move into the top 10 of the Premier League and increase the pressure on Magpies boss Steve Bruce.
Aubameyang, who had earlier hit the post from a tight angle in the first half, opened the scoring in the 50th minute when he fired past Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
Arsenal doubled their lead as Emile Smith Rowe's pullback found Bukayo Saka and the England international side-footed the ball into the net.
Aubameyang, 31, got his second and the Gunners' third after Cedric Soares, in his first league start of the season, got to the byline and set up the striker.
Good morning
Arsenal were supposedly in crisis just a few weeks ago. Six games and five wins later, all looks rosy again at the Emirates.
Instead it is Newcastle and Steve Bruce who find themselves under pressure after a ninth game without a victory.
Standby for all the reaction to Monday night's game. We will also have updates from four Premier League news conferences, a look ahead to tonight's games, plus all the latest transfer news and gossip.
Does 'Bruce's way' offer hope for future?
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport
When Steve Bruce found his inner Frank Sinatra on Friday and declared that from now on he was going to do it "my way", he probably did not have a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in mind.
The statement also raised the question of, if not his way, then whose method have Newcastle been following given Bruce has been in charge for 18 months.
Perhaps Bruce's words were designed to provoke a response from his players, but Monday's loss extended a winless run to nine games and they have only scored once in their past seven.
The 60-year-old said the "gloves would come off" before his team's trip to Emirates Stadium, but as his players trudged off at the end, they might seek their safety blankets again.
Read more of our reporter Alistair Magowan's analysis here.
Newcastle low on confidence - Bruce
