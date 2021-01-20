Premier League reaction & transfer latest

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Frank Lampard said he is worried about Chelsea's form after they were soundly beaten at Leicester, a fifth defeat in their past eight Premier League games.

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison secured a 2-0 win for the Foxes that sent them top of the table at the midway point in their season.

By contrast Chelsea, who had started December top of the table, are now eighth.

"It's not where we want to be," said Blues boss Lampard. "I am worried.

"From the form we were in to get so quickly in to the form we're in now, even with the Fulham win [on Saturday] and some other wins in there, we should be better than losing five in eight.

"It's a young team. They won't be feeling nice. I'm not against the lads in the dressing room. They will have learned a lesson."