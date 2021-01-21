Live

Premier League reaction as Man Utd retake the lead & transfer latest news

preview
1,832
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Red roar'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'It's advantage Manchester'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Good morning

    We go again!

    Storm Christoph might be causing havoc in the north west, but both Manchester clubs are flying high in the Premier League.

    Stay tuned as we look back at Wednesday night's top flight action...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top