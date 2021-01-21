Premier League reaction as Man Utd retake the lead & transfer latest news

But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
MirrorCopyright: Mirror TimesCopyright: Times
'Red roar'
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'It's advantage Manchester'
Thursday's back pages
The Times
Paper talk
Thursday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
We go again!
Storm Christoph might be causing havoc in the north west, but both Manchester clubs are flying high in the Premier League.
Stay tuned as we look back at Wednesday night's top flight action...