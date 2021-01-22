Burnley beat Liverpool reaction, FA Cup news conferences and transfer latest

Well, as far as reacting to a costly defeat goes this has to be\nup there when it comes to visualising what it feels like. Manager Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's defeat by Burnley on\nThursday was a "massive punch in the face". He went on to say he took\nfull responsibility for the 1-0 loss at Anfield. "It's a tough one, not easy to explain," Klopp told\nBBC Sport. "If something doesn't work, you have to try harder, more\noften, longer. It was not easy to lose that game and we did it.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'A massive punch in the face'
Liverpool 0-1 Burnley
Well, as far as reacting to a costly defeat goes this has to be up there when it comes to visualising what it feels like.
Manager Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's defeat by Burnley on Thursday was a "massive punch in the face".
He went on to say he took full responsibility for the 1-0 loss at Anfield.
"It's a tough one, not easy to explain," Klopp told BBC Sport.
"If something doesn't work, you have to try harder, more often, longer. It was not easy to lose that game and we did it.
Good morning
Who saw that coming?
After 68 games spread across nearly four years, Liverpool's long unbeaten home run in the Premier League is over.
Stand by for all the reaction to Burnley's famous victory at Anfield and the impact it may have on issues at the top and bottom of the table.
We will also bring you updates from all the FA Cup news conferences ahead of fourth round weekend, plus all the latest transfer news.
Let's dive straight in...