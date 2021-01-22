Burnley beat Liverpool reaction, FA Cup news conferences and transfer latest

Video content Video caption: Defeat massive punch in the face - Klopp Defeat massive punch in the face - Klopp

Well, as far as reacting to a costly defeat goes this has to be up there when it comes to visualising what it feels like.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's defeat by Burnley on Thursday was a "massive punch in the face".

He went on to say he took full responsibility for the 1-0 loss at Anfield.

"It's a tough one, not easy to explain," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"If something doesn't work, you have to try harder, more often, longer. It was not easy to lose that game and we did it.