Premier League reaction as Man City go top & transfer news

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Shaping up to be a thrilling title race'

    "Four or five teams could win the Premier League - it is wide open and shaping up to be a thrilling title race."

    Ex-England captain Alan Shearer knows about winning the Premier League title after his goals fired Blackburn to glory in 1994-95.

    With only nine points separating the top seven, the next few months are going to see a thrilling conclusion, but how often do you get to the halfway point of a season with a large number of clubs holding genuine title aspirations?

    We have taken a look through the stats to see what happened in those Premier League campaigns when you just could not predict a winner - and at the bottom of this page, you can vote on who you think will win it this season.

    Players
  2. City top of the pops

    West Brom 0-5 Man City

    So let's take a look at the table.

    City hold a one point lead over their neighbours as they top the table for the first time this season.

    Leicester continue to impress, while West Ham have been the surprise package so far as they occupy the final Champions League spot.

    All to play for then as we tick into the second half of the campaign...

    Prem table
  3. 'All about Cancelo'

    West Brom 0-5 Man City

    Joao Cancelo was also in the goals at the Hawthorns, and former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock says the victory was "all about" the Portuguese.

    Analysis: Pundits praise 'outstanding' Cancelo
  4. 'It shocked me'

    West Brom 0-5 Man City

    West Bromwich Albion

    What about the Baggies?

    No team in Europe's top five divisions has conceded as many goals at home as Sam Allardyce's Albion and they were ruthlessly exposed again by a brilliant attacking display.

    Let's hear from the West Brom boss now...

    West Brom 0-5 Manchester City: Sam Allardyce 'shocked' by 'upsetting' performance
  5. 'He has an incredible sense of goal'

    West Brom 0-5 Man City

    Manchester City

    There was plenty of praise for the German midfielder by his boss too...

    Pep Guardiola praises Ilkay Gundogan 'incredible sense of goal'
  6. Gundogan steps up

    West Brom 0-5 Man City

    Chris Bevan

    BBC Sport

    Ilkay Gundogan was not the obvious or most exciting answer to the question of how Manchester City would replace their midfield talisman David Silva, but after doing that he has now turned into their new Sergio Aguero too.

    The versatile Germany international has stepped into Silva's silky shoes to set the tempo for Pep Guardiola's side since the Spaniard left last summer and, even more surprisingly, he has also borrowed Aguero's shooting boots to help fire City to the top of the Premier League.

    Previously, the 30-year-old had not managed more than six league goals in a single season, either with City or back in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund or Nuremberg, but his two goals in Tuesday's thumping win over West Brom mean he has hit seven in his past eight league appearances.

    Read more here.

    Ilkay Gundogan
  7. City hit the Baggies for five

    West Brom 0-5 Man City

    Manchester City, and Ilkay Gundogan in particular, are splashed over the back pages this morning.

    So let's start at the Hawthorns...

    City climbed to the top of the table after a crushing win at West Brom.

    Gundogan continued his inspired run in front of goal with two excellent strikes, Joao Cancelo scored while an offside flag was raised and several players seemed to stop, and Riyad Mahrez powered in a fourth before the break.

    Raheem Sterling got in on the act in the second half as City ended a day on top of the table for the first time this season.

    Read our full report here.

    Man City win
  8. 'Imperious City throw down the gauntlet'

    Star
    Express back pages
    Mirror
  13. Good morning!

    The Premier League is showing no signs of slowing down! It feels like there is a game most evenings at the moment, and I'm certainly not complaining?

    Stay tuned as we review last night's top flight action, as well as a look ahead to this evening's schedule...

