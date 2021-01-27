Premier League reaction as Man City go top & transfer news

"Four or five teams could win the Premier League - it is wide open and shaping up to be a thrilling title race."

Ex-England captain Alan Shearer knows about winning the Premier League title after his goals fired Blackburn to glory in 1994-95.

With only nine points separating the top seven, the next few months are going to see a thrilling conclusion, but how often do you get to the halfway point of a season with a large number of clubs holding genuine title aspirations?

We have taken a look through the stats to see what happened in those Premier League campaigns when you just could not predict a winner - and at the bottom of this page, you can vote on who you think will win it this season.