Live
Chelsea news conference & latest transfer news
viewing this page
'It gives me good feeling for future' - what positives can Tuchel take from first Chelsea game?
'It gives me good feeling for future' - what positives can Tuchel take from first Chelsea game?
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter PA MediaCopyright: PA Media View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter EPACopyright: EPA PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa
- Chelsea 0-0 Wolves
- Brighton 0-0 Fulham
- Everton 1-1 Leicester City
- Manchester United 1-2 Sheffield United
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Aubameyang absence due to mother's ill health
ICYMI... Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said on Wednesday that his recent absence from the side is because his mother has been in ill health.
The 31-year-old Gabon international has missed the Gunners' past two matches.
"My mother is going through some health issues and I had to be there for her," said Aubameyang in a social media post explaining why he had not played.
Henderson could return for Liverpool
Tottenham v Liverpool (20:00 GMT)
The last game of the midweek programme sees Tottenham host defending champions Liverpool, who are both outside the top four after West Ham's win at Crystal Palace on Tuesday.
Tottenham defender Ben Davies is a doubt with a calf injury sustained during the FA Cup win over Wycombe, while Matt Doherty could also miss out.
Head coach Jose Mourinho, who hinted at further injuries to unnamed players, confirmed that Dele Alli is unavailable because of a tendon problem.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could return after missing his side's past two games with a muscle strain. He is back in full training, along with Joel Matip, who will also be assessed.
Defender Matip missed Sunday's FA Cup defeat by Manchester United, but that was thought to be merely precautionary.
BreakingBolasie joins Boro on loan
Burnley fight back to beat Villa in five-goal thriller
Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa
Chris Wood headed in a late winner as Burnley came from behind twice to grab an unlikely victory against Aston Villa in a thrilling match at Turf Moor.
Villa had been 2-1 ahead with 14 minutes remaining before Dwight McNeil's low cross evaded everyone for an equaliser and the midfielder then crossed for Wood to score Burnley's third.
The visitors dominated the first half and had gone in front when Ollie Watkins flicked the ball into the net following Matt Targett's low cross from the left.
After a number of fine saves by Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope, the hosts levelled through Ben Mee's header, only for Villa to regain the lead with Jack Grealish's half-volley.
But Burnley, who had only scored five times in their previous eight home Premier League matches this season, found two more goals to ease their relegation concerns.
They remain 15th in the table, but are now nine points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham, who drew 0-0 at fellow strugglers Brighton.
'Calamity of errors’ costs Man Utd - analysis
Man Utd 1-2 Sheff Utd
Match of the Day's Gary Lineker, Dion Dublin and Martin Keown discuss the defensive errors that led to Manchester United's defeat at Old Trafford, which stopped them returning to the top of the Premier League table in place of local rivals Manchester City.
No Man Utd inquest after Blades loss - Solskjaer
Man Utd 1-2 Sheff Utd
Post update
Man Utd 1-2 Sheff Utd
*mind-blown emoji*
Man Utd 'disgusted' at racial abuse sent to Tuanzebe & Martial
Man Utd 1-2 Sheff Utd
Manchester United
Sadly, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were racially abused on social media after Wednesday's loss, and Manchester United have responded by saying they are "disgusted" by the "mindless idiots" who posted the messages.
United midfielder Scott McTominay wrote that he was "disgusted with what I have read this morning".
Club captain Harry Maguire added: "United against racism. We will not tolerate it."
Former United defender Rio Ferdinand called it a "disgrace", adding: "These ignorant idiots need to be exposed so everyone can see them for what they are."
'Two wrong decisions' - Solskjaer unhappy with officials
Man Utd 1-2 Sheff Utd
Manchester United
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "It wasn't to be. The second goal we conceded is so poor, so sloppy. Easy. We stopped getting out to the ball - three or four bad decisions which is out of character.
"There will be no big inquest. There have been so many odd results this season but with the world as it is we have been the most consistent team - it hit us today."
'Near perfect' Blades performance delights Wilder
Man Utd 1-2 Sheff Utd
Sheffield United
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said: "It's a long time to wait for a win at Old Trafford and it's a special result, and a special performance.
"I'm not saying an incredible escape is on but I want to show what we are about.
"There's not been many moments for us this season. The players are jumping about celebrating and they have every right to. It's been a tough old season but I'll bring them back down to earth tomorrow. It's a great result and I'm delighted for the players because they've been through a lot."
Bottom club Blades prevent Man Utd going top
Man Utd 1-2 Sheff Utd
The big result last night, though, saw bottom club Sheffield United cause a stunning upset with victory over title-chasing Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side needed three points to regain top spot from rivals Manchester City but were lacklustre for large periods of the contest as the away side picked up only their second win of the season.
The Blades took a shock first-half lead through Kean Bryan's flicked header, which went in off the far post following John Fleck's corner.
Anthony Martial had a goal ruled out as Harry Maguire was adjudged to have fouled Aaron Ramsdale, but the United skipper headed in the leveller just past the hour mark.
The visitors responded with 16 minutes remaining as Manchester United failed to clear and substitute Oliver Burke side-footed in via a deflection off Axel Tuanzebe for their first win over the home side since the opening day of the newly-formed Premier League in 1992.
Very good feeling for the future - Tuchel
Chelsea 0-0 Wolves
Chelsea
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he has a "very good feeling for the future" after his first game in charge ended as a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Tuchel reign gets off to frustrating start
Chelsea 0-0 Wolves
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea reign got off to a frustrating start as Wolves secured a point in a drab stalemate at Stamford Bridge.
Tuchel, appointed boss on Tuesday following the sacking of Frank Lampard, took his place in the dugout after conducting one training session with his new team.
But the German was given an indication of the huge challenge facing him as Chelsea struggled to carve out chances against a Wolves side short of confidence and without a top-flight win since 15 December.
Rui Patricio produced good saves to keep out Antonio Rudiger's header and Callum Hudson-Odoi's deflected attempt, while Chelsea's 433 successful passes were the most by a Tuchel team in the first half of a top-flight game since May 2016.
Ben Chilwell sent a rare chance over the bar but Wolves, who hit the bar through Pedro Neto and gave a debut to striker Willian Jose, were good value for their point.
Wednesday's results
Welcome to the Premier League
Thomas Tuchel was named the new Chelsea manager just two days ago, he had his first game in charge on Wednesday and now he's set for his first proper chat with the UK media.
I'm about to bring you all the best lines as Chelsea officially present the German as Frank Lampard's successor, plus I'll give you updates from the Arsenal and Fulham news conferences, and the latest transfer news.