Premier League reaction & latest transfer news

After a run of five league games without a win - four of those without a goal - Liverpool moved back into the top four as they discovered their cutting edge in style at the expense of an uninspiring Spurs.
Spurs, who lost striker Harry Kane to an ankle injury at half-time, had an early Son Heung-min strike ruled out for offside before Liverpool's threat was rewarded with their first league goal in 482 minutes in first-half stoppage time.
Roberto Firmino took advantage of hesitation between Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris to tap in Sadio Mane's low cross from close range. Lloris was at fault again two minutes after the break when he pushed Mane's shot into the path of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who finished emphatically.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 20-yard strike gave Spurs hope almost immediately but Liverpool were always in control of an entertaining second period. After Mohamed Salah saw a goal disallowed by VAR for handball by Firmino in the build-up, Mane stole in at the far post to pounce on an error by the otherwise impressive Joe Rodon to secure victory.
Liverpool are now four points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.
Good morning...
And welcome to what promises to be a busy day for Premier League news and updates. Just the 16 news conferences in the diary for today... with transfer deadline day looming.
But we'll begin with reaction to Thursday's game, which saw Liverpool get back to winning ways at Tottenham. This is shaping up to be some title race, isn't it.
We knocked the wall down - Klopp
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side's three goals in their win at Tottenham after going four Premier League games without scoring.
Liverpool returned to form in impressive fashion as the Premier League champions secured a convincing victory at Tottenham Hotspur.
