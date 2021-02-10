Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's commentaries

    All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Sutton - BBC Radio Three Counties

    Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Tees

    FC Halifax Town v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent

    Woking v Torquay United - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Devon

    Wrexham v Notts County - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Nottingham

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Blyth Spartans - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Bradford Park Avenue v Hereford FC - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Kidderminster Harriers v Darlington - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    York City v Farsley Celtic - BBC Radio York

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top