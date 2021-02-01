Scottish transfer deadline day - news & reaction to today's late deals

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall said in a news conference earlier that Jack Simpson to Rangers is "more than likely going to happen" today, bringing forward his move having signed a pre-contract deal to switch to Ibrox in the summer.
His Cherries team-mate Nnamdi Ofoborh is also expected to sign a pre-contract, having agreed to move to Wycombe on loan for the rest of this season.
Saints still eyeing Gilmour deal
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful of adding at least one new player to his squad - but is also surprised that his phone hasn't been ringing about midfielder Ali McCann.
Davidson reckons the 21-year-old Northern Ireland international has been his best performer this season and McCann was in the spotlight again with a fine winner in Saints' 3-2 win away to Kilmarnock.
"I think I'm just going to switch my phone off tonight," the manager joked.
However, Davidson is still hopeful of completing the signing of former Arsenal midfielder Charlie Gilmour, the 21-year-old who has impressed on trial after being released by Norwich City.
Nisbet
Robert Grieve, the Scottish Sun's chief football writer, reports that Hibs' striker Kevin Nisbet wants out, after Birmingham City had a bid knocked back.
Earlier today, head coach Jack Ross said both Nisbet and Ryan Porteous, also the subject of interest, trained this morning and are in his plans for tomorrow night's game against St Mirren.
It could be a tense wait for Hibs fans tonight...
Ibrox activity
McEneff checks in at Hearts
Scott Burns of the Daily Record is reporting that former Hibernian and Rangers striker Florian Kamberi is close to joining Aberdeen on loan from Swiss side St Gallen.
What do you make of that, Aberdeen fans?
Aberdeen 'admire' target Hornby
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is "very busy" trying to get in a striker to replace Sam Cosgrove, according to assistant Tony Docherty.
The Dons are hoping to sign Scotland Under-21 top goalscorer Fraser Hornby on loan from Stade de Reims.
"He is certainly a player we really admire and we think is a good young player and would be a good addition," Docherty said.
"You are never there until you are there. We are endeavouring to do all we can as club to get things over the line."
On Rangers' immediate pursuit of their pre-contract signing, Scott Wright, Docherty said: "I can't comment on that, other people are working on that as we speak, purely speculation at the moment."
Not a signing, but...
