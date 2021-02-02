Transfer deadline day reaction and Premier League news conferences

Don't forget you can keep up-to-date with tonight's four Premier League fixtures on the BBC Sport website with live text coverage right over here
Watch & Listen: Monday Night Club
On the
latest edition of Monday Night Club Mark
Chapman and the gang discuss Manchester City’s plan for success this season,
Chelsea’s hopes that Thomas Tuchel get the best out of Timo Werner (and maybe
his teammates need to take him bowling) and we find out if Micah Richards had
a calling to be one of this countries finest actors in his youth?
Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns for the Burnley game. We have already heard from Pep Guardiola about Sergio Aguero, with the City boss also confirming that Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne are still sidelined.
West Bromwich Albion - B. Feels like too little too late with us being basically 10 points adrift, but at least we should now win a few games before the end of the season and so put up a decent fight! Could have done with a whole new defence mind.
Man City pay 'zero' attention to Burnley record
Burnley v Manchester City (Wed, 18:00 GMT)
Manchester City
Manchester City have won 12 games in a row in all competitions and have beaten Burnley in 11 of their last 12 meetings, but Pep Guardiola dismissed suggestions that meant Wednesday's game was a formality.
“Always I think when playing Burnley, especially away, is that it will never be easy,” he said.
“They have played together for Sean Dyche for a long time and they know what to do really well.
“The past is nothing. Every team is a new chance, a new challenge, to do a good game.
“I pay zero attention to what happened in the past. It is about tomorrow, what we have to do to beat them. That is only my concern.”
Parker happy with Maja capture
Fulham v Leicester (Wed, 18:00 GMT)
Fulham
Fulham boss Scott Parker was asked about his side's deadline day business, which saw the Cottagers sign Josh Maja on loan from Bordeaux but miss out on Josh King to Everton.
"Deadline day brings drama. I'm very pleased with the signing of Josh," said Parker.
"He’s young with big potential and he’s a good finisher. We tried to do other bits but competing with Everton was a challenge."
Pep's addicted to winning
Burnley v Manchester City (Wed, 18:00 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is addicted to winning.
That's probably what comes from a career spent at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, three of the biggest and most successful clubs in the game.
"All athletes and sports guys prefer to
win than lose," he said. "You live better when you win.
"People say you win a lot, you must
be tired. It is completely the opposite. Winning is so addictive. You want
to win again, and again, and again.
"When you ask me
what drives you, mainly it is this kind of situation. It is insecurity and a
bit scary that I can lose a game. That is why I need to work more."
Pep would give it all up to play again
Burnley v Manchester City (Wed, 18:00 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
He has won everything in the game as a manager and just celebrated his 500th win during Saturday's game against Sheffield United.
His team are in the EFL Cup final and have taken a decisive lead at the top of the Premier League.
But Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would give it all up to be a player again.
"I would change
right now to be a player," he said.
"As a player you share it with your mates, the moments
in the training session and the locker room.
"The manager has his staff and it
is OK. In the 90 minutes we can
shout and move our arms. But our influence is so minimal.
"I had the feeling
when I had the ball at my feet that I could control the game. I can decide what
is happening. Outside you cannot.
"Being
a manager is a way to continue to be involved in this lovely game on the
other side. But I would change right now to have 20 years less and still play
football."
We believe in what we've got - Dyche
Burnley v Manchester City (Wed, 18:00 GMT)
Burnley
It was a quiet deadline day for Burnley, despite rumours of a hefty shopping January spending spree following the club's takeover.
Dyche, though, says he is more than happy with what he has got at Turf Moor.
"The only challenge we have is an ongoing injury list and unfortunately a few
have struck again," he said. "When the squad is fit we're competitive both
in-house and in the games we play.
"We were trying to add to it if we could but the usual stuff comes around. It
was one of the lowest markets in years so it's not just us.
"We believe in what we've got."
Taylor and Barnes doubtful for Clarets
Burnley v Manchester City (Wed, 18:00 GMT)
Burnley
There is some mixed news on the injury front for Burnley as they prepare for their match against Manchester City, though boss Sean Dyche says they are not serious.
"Charlie Taylor and Ashley Barnes are touch and go" said Dyche. "we're waiting on more news on Chris Wood and Robbie Brady has a little niggle on his Achilles, but nothing major."
Klopp dismisses Kabak temperament concerns
Liverpool v Brighton (Wed, 20:15 GMT)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp was also asked about claims that Liverpool's second deadline day signing Ozan Kabak is a 'hot head' and reports he was recommended by former Schalke boss and friend David Wagner.
"He's not here because David Wagner was his coach and David is my friend," said Klopp. "Obviously we talk about football and whenever he spoke about Ozan it was always positive.But in the last few days, we didn't speak.
"Everyone knows everything about about Ozan. He is 20 years old and already into his fourth season in professional football. And he has had really tough times with his teams, that's how it is in football.Schalke has a lot of problems at the moment but nothing to do with Ozan.
"Ozan is still a talent and has proven a lot. He is here now in a stable team and we are doing a lot of things that can help him and he can help us.
"We are without our four centre-half choices which is really strange and so we needed players. The solutions we found so far are good but now we have more options."
Aguero not yet ready to return
Burnley v Manchester City (Wed, 18:00 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio
Aguero will miss tomorrow’s Premier League game at Burnley.
Aguero has not played since 3 January due to a positive
coronavirus test, which came straight after a period in self isolation due to a
close contact.
The Argentina forward has now returned to City’s training
ground but Guardiola says it will be ‘weeks’ before Aguero is fit to play a
match.
“He is still not training on the
field,” said Guardiola. “He started moving yesterday and will need a few weeks
to come back. The important thing is he is negative and he can come back to
us.”
Klopp impressed with Davies
Liverpool v Brighton (Wed, 20:15 GMT)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp was also asked about Ben Davies, one of two central defensive signings by the Reds on transfer deadline day.
"A very interesting signing, I'm looking forward to meeting Ben finally," said the German.
"These last few weeks and days we had to consider our situation and what we have to do.
"We were looking in each league and then I saw Ben and was really interested.
"He played for Preston in the Championship so it shows he is a really competitive player who is used to playing a lot of games.
"We watched him in a lot of games and he is a really good player, a smart footballer."
Villas-Boas offers Marseille resignation
An unusual story is developing France where Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has offered his resignation because he disagrees with the club's "sporting policy".
Jurgen Klopp was also asked for his reaction to the news that Joel Matip will be out of the rest of the season with an ankle ligament injury, joining Van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the long-term injury list.
"I don't have the right words for it. It’s a big, big blow," said the Liverpool boss.
"You lose the player on the pitch and also the person in the dressing room. It looks like he will need surgery so he will be away and you won't have that personal contact. It’s really harsh."
Van Dijk return this season unlikely - Klopp
Liverpool v Brighton (Wed, 20:15 GMT)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has played down the chances of Virgil van Dijk playing again this season after some reports suggested he could return at the end of April.
"No doctor told me there's a chance for Virgil to play again this season," said Klopp.
"I don't want to say it's impossible but it's not likely. If there is no space we have to make a decision. If he is on the list it is only because we hope for a miracle, that is it."
Rojo leaves Man Utd for Boca
Marcos Rojo has joined Boca Juniors from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.
The Argentina defender made 122 appearances for the Red Devils after joining from Sporting Lisbon in August 2014.
The transfer window may be closed, but that doesn't mean deals cannot be announced...
Aberdeen grade A. Good business again by McInnes. £2 million for Sam Cosgrove and Hornby, Hendry and Kamberi in. Hornby being an under 21 player will be a useful addition up front - sound loan deals and money in the bank.
That's all from Carlo Ancelotti - but there's still plenty more to come.
Jurgen Klopp, Scott Parker, Sean Dyche and Pep Guardiola are all due to speak to the media within the next hour.
We will bring you all the updates as soon as we have them.
- West Ham boss Moyes defends not buying a striker
- Premier League deadline day spending falls as caution prevails
- Villas-Boas offers Marseille resignation over transfer policy
- Manchester United defender Rojo joins Boca Juniors
