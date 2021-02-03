Premier League reaction as Man Utd hit Saints for nine

Up until the start of last season, only one team had ever been beaten 9-0 in the first 27 years of the Premier League.

Now it has happened to Southampton twice in 16 months.

Manchester United's 9-0 thrashing of the Saints on Tuesday came after Ralph Hasenhuttl's side were thumped by the same scoreline against Leicester in October 2019.

