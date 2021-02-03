Premier League reaction as Man Utd hit Saints for nine

Southampton have to get results - like they did last time [they lost 9-0]. They stuck together and galvanised the team. They need positivity back in the club. They're on a poor run.
'They need positivity'
Man Utd 9-0 Southampton
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder
Back to the Premier League now.
Let's hear how a couple of BBC pundits analysed Southampton's current position...
Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.
The Cherries have lost their last four league games.
In a statement, the Championship club said: "We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer."
How do Saints recover?
Man Utd 9-0 Southampton
Manchester United's 9-0 thrashing of the Saints on Tuesday came after Ralph Hasenhuttl's side were thumped by the same scoreline against Leicester in October 2019.
You can read how the rebuilding process might take shape here.
'That hurt the most'
Man Utd 9-0 Southampton
Southampton
What about the Saints perspective? A disappointed Ralph Hasenhuttl said the second red card "hurt the most"...
'I didn't think about the record'
Man Utd 9-0 Southampton
Manchester United
Let's hear from Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now. It's fair to say he was a happy man after his side's demolition job...
Records on the line as visitors end with nine
Man Utd 9-0 Southampton
Saints ended the game with nine men after Bednarek became the second Saints player to be sent off - bringing down Martial before Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot on 87 minutes.
It was a stunning ending as United almost matched their club record 10-0 victory over Anderlecht in 1956.
Red Devils thrash Saints
Man Utd 9-0 Southampton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
So let's start with the big story that's splashed over the back pages this morning then...
Manchester United equalled the Premier League record by putting nine goals past nine-man Southampton - the second time Saints have lost 9-0 in as many seasons.
A red card for Saints' Alexandre Jankewitz after only two minutes triggered a complete collapse for the visitors, who were on the end of the same scoreline against Leicester City in October 2019.
It is only the third time a team has lost 9-0 in the Premier League, with United also beating Ipswich Town by that margin in 1995.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened the scoring with his first goal at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani also found the net either side of a Jan Bednarek own goal before the break.
After a fairly drab start to the second half, United cut loose, scoring five times in the final 21 minutes.
Wednesday's back pages
Good morning
It was another night of thrilling Premier League football as Man Utd equalled the record for the highest win.
Stay tuned as we review all of Tuesday's action, as well as a look ahead to this evening's schedule...