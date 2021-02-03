Live

Premier League reaction as Man Utd hit Saints for nine

Mantej Mann

  1. 'They need positivity'

    Man Utd 9-0 Southampton

    Leon Osman

    Former Everton midfielder

    Southampton have to get results - like they did last time [they lost 9-0]. They stuck together and galvanised the team. They need positivity back in the club. They're on a poor run.

  2. Post update

    Back to the Premier League now.

    Let's hear how a couple of BBC pundits analysed Southampton's current position...

  3. BreakingCherries sack Tindall

    Some breaking news to bring you now...

    Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

    The Cherries have lost their last four league games.

    In a statement, the Championship club said: "We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer."

  4. How do Saints recover?

    Man Utd 9-0 Southampton

    Up until the start of last season, only one team had ever been beaten 9-0 in the first 27 years of the Premier League.

    Now it has happened to Southampton twice in 16 months.

    Manchester United's 9-0 thrashing of the Saints on Tuesday came after Ralph Hasenhuttl's side were thumped by the same scoreline against Leicester in October 2019.

    You can read how the rebuilding process might take shape here.

  5. 'That hurt the most'

    Man Utd 9-0 Southampton

    Southampton

    What about the Saints perspective? A disappointed Ralph Hasenhuttl said the second red card "hurt the most"...

    Video caption: Man U 9-0 Southampton: 'What can I say? It's horrible' - Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl
  6. 'I didn't think about the record'

    Man Utd 9-0 Southampton

    Manchester United

    Let's hear from Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now. It's fair to say he was a happy man after his side's demolition job...

    Video caption: Man U 9-0 Southampton: Red Devils rediscovered 'mojo' in record-equalling win - Solskjaer
  7. Records on the line as visitors end with nine

    Man Utd 9-0 Southampton

    It is only the third time a team has lost 9-0 in the Premier League, with United also beating Ipswich Town by that margin in 1995.

    Saints ended the game with nine men after Bednarek became the second Saints player to be sent off - bringing down Martial before Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot on 87 minutes.

    It was a stunning ending as United almost matched their club record 10-0 victory over Anderlecht in 1956.

  8. Red Devils thrash Saints

    Man Utd 9-0 Southampton

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at Old Trafford

    So let's start with the big story that's splashed over the back pages this morning then...

    Manchester United equalled the Premier League record by putting nine goals past nine-man Southampton - the second time Saints have lost 9-0 in as many seasons.

    A red card for Saints' Alexandre Jankewitz after only two minutes triggered a complete collapse for the visitors, who were on the end of the same scoreline against Leicester City in October 2019.

    It is only the third time a team has lost 9-0 in the Premier League, with United also beating Ipswich Town by that margin in 1995.

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened the scoring with his first goal at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani also found the net either side of a Jan Bednarek own goal before the break.

    After a fairly drab start to the second half, United cut loose, scoring five times in the final 21 minutes.

  9. '9-0'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

  10. 'Ruthless United'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

  11. 'Cloud 9'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

  12. 'United run wild'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

  13. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.

  14. Good morning

    It was another night of thrilling Premier League football as Man Utd equalled the record for the highest win.

    Stay tuned as we review all of Tuesday's action, as well as a look ahead to this evening's schedule...

