Live

Reaction as Man City extend lead, Liverpool lose at home again

preview
1,448
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning

    We go again!

    It was another thrilling night of Premier League action as Manchester City returned to the summit, while Liverpool were beaten at home again!

    Stay tuned as we review Wednesday's games, as well as look ahead to tonight's London derby...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top