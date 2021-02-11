FA Cup reaction - Everton beat Spurs in nine-goal thriller

Video content Video caption: Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City

And in Wednesday's other FA Cup tie, Billy Sharp's penalty sent Sheffield United into the quarter-finals at the expense of 10-man Championship side Bristol City.

The game's defining moment came when David McGoldrick's goal-bound shot hit defender Alfie Mawson on the hand.

After viewing replays on the video screen, referee Robert Jones sent off Mawson and awarded the Blades a penalty, which Sharp slammed home.

United had the better chances, with Max Lowe hitting the bar in the first half.