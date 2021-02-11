FA Cup reaction - Everton beat Spurs in nine-goal thriller

Kyle Walker's cross drifted inside the far post to give the Premier League leaders a half-time lead before goals by Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus right after the break secured their place in the last eight.
It also saw the Blues set a new record for successive domestic wins in all competitions by an English top-flight club, surpassing the previous best of 14 achieved by Preston (1891-92) and Arsenal (1987-88).
What a game!
Anyone who tuned into Wednesday's FA Cup action were served up a classic as Everton beat Tottenham in extra time.
The FA Cup isn't all about giant-killings, you know, as the Premier League rivals demonstrated by putting on a nine-goal thriller before the Toffees booked their place in the quarter-finals.
Blades also into last eight
Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City
And in Wednesday's other FA Cup tie, Billy Sharp's penalty sent Sheffield United into the quarter-finals at the expense of 10-man Championship side Bristol City.
The game's defining moment came when David McGoldrick's goal-bound shot hit defender Alfie Mawson on the hand.
After viewing replays on the video screen, referee Robert Jones sent off Mawson and awarded the Blades a penalty, which Sharp slammed home.
United had the better chances, with Max Lowe hitting the bar in the first half.
Foxes reach quarter-finals
Leicester City 1-0 Brighton
Leicester joined them in the quarter-finals after Kelechi Iheanacho scored a 94th-minute winner to edge the Foxes past Brighton.
Substitute Iheanacho nodded in from Youri Tielemans' cross to settle an otherwise unremarkable contest.
With both sides making seven changes for the tie, the first half was a slow burner and neither team were able to register a single shot on target.
The second half improved slightly with Andi Zeqiri and Cengiz Under both having efforts ruled out for offside.
Man City claim another record
Swansea 1-3 Manchester City
And who said the magic of the Cup is dead?!