FA Cup reaction - Chelsea & Southampton through

Abraham was forced to make a headed goal-line clearance towards the end to deny Barnsley substitute Michael Sollbauer an equaliser.
Hard-working Barnsley were the better team in the first half with Kepa Arrizabalaga blocking Callum Brittain's attempt at point-blank range.
The hosts claimed Abraham was offside for his goal but the England forward just held his run to ensure he was onside to turn in Reece James' pass from close range.
Chelsea are now unbeaten in five games since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January. They were languishing ninth in the Premier League when Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard but are now one point off the top four and two wins from a fourth FA Cup final in five seasons.
Saints ease into last eight
Wolves 0-2 Southampton
So, first up on Thursday, Southampton reached the quarter-finals with a comfortable victory at Wolves, with Danny Ings bundling in the opener and Stuart Armstrong finishing neatly late on as Saints ended a run of four losses in a row.
While both managers made significant changes to their weekend line-ups, Saints coped better with the alterations and their greater fluency meant they were deserved winners.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side exhibited no shortage of early confidence as they took the game to the hosts. With full-backs Ryan Bertrand and Kyle Walker-Peters both marauding forward at every opportunity, Ings, Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo all went close to breaking the deadlock.
Wolves did improve and were left to lament defender Romain Saiss' wayward volley from 10 yards just before the interval.
Ings' goal was a little fortuitous - his shot hitting John Ruddy before deflecting back past the Wolves goalkeeper off the England forward.
But once the visitors went ahead they rarely looked like surrendering their lead, and a Ruddy mistake with a clearance allowed Armstrong to seal victory with a cool side-foot finish.
Good morning...
And welcome to what promises to be a busy Friday of football updates.
We'll begin by looking back at the last FA Cup fifth-round ties on Thursday, which saw Chelsea and Southampton complete the quarter-final line-up.
We'll then bring you the latest from Friday's news conferences, with more than 10 taking place during the course of the day to preview this weekend's Premier League fixtures.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Everton v Manchester City
-
Bournemouth v Southampton
-
Leicester City v Manchester United
-
Chelsea v Sheffield United
The quarter-final draw
Defeat not only denied Barnsley a place in the quarter-finals but also a South Yorkshire derby with local rivals Sheffield United.
The draw for the last eight was made before kick-off at Oakwell, so both sides knew a home tie against the Premier League's bottom club lay in wait. Here's the draw in full:
The ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of 20 and 21 March.
Chelsea complete quarter-final line-up
Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea
Then Chelsea edged past Championship side Barnsley, with Tammy Abraham scoring a 64th-minute winner with his side's only attempt on target.
Abraham was forced to make a headed goal-line clearance towards the end to deny Barnsley substitute Michael Sollbauer an equaliser.
Hard-working Barnsley were the better team in the first half with Kepa Arrizabalaga blocking Callum Brittain's attempt at point-blank range.
The hosts claimed Abraham was offside for his goal but the England forward just held his run to ensure he was onside to turn in Reece James' pass from close range.
Chelsea are now unbeaten in five games since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January. They were languishing ninth in the Premier League when Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard but are now one point off the top four and two wins from a fourth FA Cup final in five seasons.
Saints ease into last eight
Wolves 0-2 Southampton
So, first up on Thursday, Southampton reached the quarter-finals with a comfortable victory at Wolves, with Danny Ings bundling in the opener and Stuart Armstrong finishing neatly late on as Saints ended a run of four losses in a row.
While both managers made significant changes to their weekend line-ups, Saints coped better with the alterations and their greater fluency meant they were deserved winners.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side exhibited no shortage of early confidence as they took the game to the hosts. With full-backs Ryan Bertrand and Kyle Walker-Peters both marauding forward at every opportunity, Ings, Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo all went close to breaking the deadlock.
Wolves did improve and were left to lament defender Romain Saiss' wayward volley from 10 yards just before the interval.
Ings' goal was a little fortuitous - his shot hitting John Ruddy before deflecting back past the Wolves goalkeeper off the England forward.
But once the visitors went ahead they rarely looked like surrendering their lead, and a Ruddy mistake with a clearance allowed Armstrong to seal victory with a cool side-foot finish.
Good morning...
And welcome to what promises to be a busy Friday of football updates.
We'll begin by looking back at the last FA Cup fifth-round ties on Thursday, which saw Chelsea and Southampton complete the quarter-final line-up.
We'll then bring you the latest from Friday's news conferences, with more than 10 taking place during the course of the day to preview this weekend's Premier League fixtures.