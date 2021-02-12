FA Cup reaction - Chelsea & Southampton through

Defeat not only denied Barnsley a place in the quarter-finals but also a South Yorkshire derby with local rivals Sheffield United.

The draw for the last eight was made before kick-off at Oakwell, so both sides knew a home tie against the Premier League's bottom club lay in wait. Here's the draw in full:

Everton v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Southampton

Leicester City v Manchester United

Chelsea v Sheffield United

The ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of 20 and 21 March.