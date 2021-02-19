Scottish football weekend news & build-up

Things start as planned for Rangers, despite first-half injuries to James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe, as Steven Gerrard's side largely control proceedings while creating their share of clear-cut opportunities.

A horror show from Antwerp goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand gifts an opportunity to Joe Aribo, who coolly slots home to start the scoring.

How naive we were back then about what was set to unfold...