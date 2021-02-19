Scottish football weekend news & build-up

Things start as planned for Rangers, despite first-half injuries to James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe, as Steven Gerrard's side largely control proceedings while creating their share of clear-cut opportunities.
A horror show from Antwerp goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand gifts an opportunity to Joe Aribo, who coolly slots home to start the scoring.
How naive we were back then about what was set to unfold...
Have we recovered from last night?
Royal Antwerp 3-4 Rangers (Thurs)
Let's have a recap of last night's madness first, eh?
We're usually all about previews here on a Friday, but I think it's fair to say last night's Europa League action in Antwerp deserves the review treatment.
Rangers fans, have you all just about recovered?
Your side took a huge leap towards progression to the last-16 stage of the competition but, dearie me, they didn't make it easy as we were served up a truly bonkers seven-goal thriller in Belgium.
Don't know about you lot but, as a neutral, that was comfortably the best game I've watched this season!
Here's how it unfolded...
Good morning one and all...
How are we all this Friday morning?
You guessed it, we're back with this weekend's Scottish football build-up.
Strap in as we go around the grounds to look forward to another full card of top-flight action.
Good morning one and all...
How are we all this Friday morning?
You guessed it, we're back with this weekend's Scottish football build-up.
Strap in as we go around the grounds to look forward to another full card of top-flight action.