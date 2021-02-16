Premier League news conferences and Champions League build-up

There has, unsurprisingly, been intense scrutiny on Jurgen Klopp over the past few weeks given Liverpool's poor form.

However, the German was in bullish mood at his news conference yesterday, dismissing rumours he was set to take a break away from the job and insisting he was up for the challenge of turning their results around.

"Did I get the sack or did I leave by myself? I do not need a break," said Klopp.

"Nobody has to worry about me. I might not look like this because the weather is not cool, the beard gets more and more grey and I don't sleep a lot but I'm full of energy. The situation is a challenge.

"I don't want to have the situation but I see it as an interesting challenge. We will sort it."