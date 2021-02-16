Live

Premier League news conferences and Champions League build-up

preview
Live Reporting

Thomas Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. I do not need a break - Klopp

    RB Leipzig v Liverpool (20:00 GMT)

    There has, unsurprisingly, been intense scrutiny on Jurgen Klopp over the past few weeks given Liverpool's poor form.

    However, the German was in bullish mood at his news conference yesterday, dismissing rumours he was set to take a break away from the job and insisting he was up for the challenge of turning their results around.

    "Did I get the sack or did I leave by myself? I do not need a break," said Klopp.

    "Nobody has to worry about me. I might not look like this because the weather is not cool, the beard gets more and more grey and I don't sleep a lot but I'm full of energy. The situation is a challenge.

    "I don't want to have the situation but I see it as an interesting challenge. We will sort it."

    Jurgen Klopp
  2. Reds and Leipzig meet in contrasting form

    RB Leipzig v Liverpool (20:00 GMT)

    Now, to Budapest, where Liverpool take on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this evening.

    The game has been moved to Hungary for Covid-19 reasons, with travel in and out of Germany currently restricted.

    Liverpool go into the game having lost their last three Premier League matches, while Leipzig have won their last four in all competitions.

    General shot of the Puskas Arena
  3. BreakingWomen's Champions League draw

    Manchester City Women have been drawn against Fiorentina and Chelsea will play Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League.

    For more on this breaking story - including the rest of the draw - click over here.

  4. What to look out for in knockout stages

    How did you get on?

    Well, if you struggled, there will be no repeat when it comes to the knockout stages.

    We have produced a handy guide previewing all the last-16 ties and highlighting some things to look out for.

    You can check it out by clicking right here.

    Bayern Munich lifting the Champions League trophy
  5. What happened in group stage?

    Before we start, how much do you remember about the Champions League group stage?

    Looking back to look forward and all that.

    Test your knowledge by taking our quiz.

  6. What's coming up?

    Firstly, here are the two games taking place in the Champions League this evening (both 20:00 GMT):

    • Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain
    • RB Leipzig v Liverpool

    And then on Wednesday, in the Premier League, we have:

    • Burnley v Fulham (18:00)
    • Everton v Manchester City (20:15 GMT)
  7. Good morning

    "The Chaaampionsss! Do do do do!!"

    Yes, my out-of-tune singing can only mean one thing: the Champions League is back!

    The last-16 kicks off with two fascinating ties this evening as Liverpool face RB Leipzig in, er, Budapest (I’ll explain later) while Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in a repeat of THAT game from a few years ago.

    The Premier League halts for no man, however.

    We will also hear from Scott Parker, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola to preview their matches tomorrow evening.

    Let’s get going…

