Champions League reaction - Mbappe upstages Messi, Liverpool win away

Kylian Mbappe's performance leading the Paris St-Germain team was in stark contrast to that of Lionel Messi, who seemed powerless to prevent the visitors running away with it at the Nou Camp after his penalty gave Barcelona a first-half lead.
That must have hurt, seeing the French youngster do Messi things in the arena that the Argentine superstar has repeatedly thrilled us over the last decade and more.
Messi turns 34 in June and is out of contract at the end of the season. Mbappe, 22, has just over a year on his contract at PSG. Mouth-watering to think what happens what!
We are PSG!!! - Mbappe
Barcelona 1-4 Paris St Germain
Kylian Mbappe has tried to share some of that spotlight with his team-mates...but Tuesday's game was all about him. Well, him and a certain Lionel Messi.
"It is clear that he is a great footballer, today he has shown it with this hat-trick," said PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino. "The great players are creating a path and these three goals put him in the media spotlight.
"We had no doubts and we are happy for him, it's normal, there are going to be rumours [about him leaving]. What is clear is that he is happy in Paris and we all want to find the best way."
The night did not start well for last year's runners-up when they fell behind to Lionel Messi's 27th-minute penalty.
Messi, regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, was then upstaged on his own turf by France World Cup winner Mbappe as PSG ruthlessly exposed the hosts.
Mbappe danced past Clement Lenglet and smashed in the equaliser before stroking home from 10 yards to turn the game around.
On-loan Everton striker Moise Kean continued his resurgence by heading in unchallenged at the far post to put the Ligue 1 champions in control of the tie.
With Barca looking to pull a goal back, they were caught on the counter-attack and Mbappe curled in the goal of the night with his third.
It's back!!
The Champions League returned on Tuesday and it was back with a bang as Kylian Mbappe produced one of the great goal-scoring performances as Paris St-Germain thumped Barcelona in the Nou Camp.
There was also a welcome win for Liverpool in Leipzig, and we have more Champions League action to look forward to later, plus some Premier League games. We'll also bring you the latest from Wednesday's news conferences. Enjoy!
'It was the game we wanted, the game we needed'
RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side defied many people's expectations with their first-leg victory over RB Leipzig.
"A lot of people probably expected us to slip again because of the situation, and the boys didn't and I'm really happy about that," Klopp told BT Sport.
"It was the game we wanted, the game we needed. Leipzig can be a real monster - they overrun teams, they are really physical and tonight we controlled them in an exceptional way.
"For two years we've been really good and this year we have some problems. It's normal that the talk starts - I have no problem with that. But the boys showed what they can do."
Reds enjoy welcome win
RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
Phil Dawkes
BBC Sport
Liverpool claimed a welcome win in the first leg of their last-16 tie with RB Leipzig.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane struck in the space of five minutes near the start of the second half in an away leg played in Budapest's Puskas Arena because of Covid-19 restrictions.
It came after the Reds had fallen to three straight defeats in the Premier League - results that have led boss Jurgen Klopp to concede defeat in their defence of the English top-flight title.
But Tuesday's display was far more like the dominant side of last season, with their greater experience and quality ultimately telling against an error-prone German side.
Mbappe hits hat-trick at Barca
Barcelona 1-4 Paris St-Germain
Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport
Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick as Paris St-Germain ripped Barcelona apart in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Nou Camp.
The night did not start well for last year's runners-up when they fell behind to Lionel Messi's 27th-minute penalty.
Messi, regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, was then upstaged on his own turf by France World Cup winner Mbappe as PSG ruthlessly exposed the hosts.
Mbappe danced past Clement Lenglet and smashed in the equaliser before stroking home from 10 yards to turn the game around.
On-loan Everton striker Moise Kean continued his resurgence by heading in unchallenged at the far post to put the Ligue 1 champions in control of the tie.
With Barca looking to pull a goal back, they were caught on the counter-attack and Mbappe curled in the goal of the night with his third.
