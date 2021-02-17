Champions League reaction - Mbappe upstages Messi, Liverpool win away

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe's performance leading the Paris St-Germain team was in stark contrast to that of Lionel Messi, who seemed powerless to prevent the visitors running away with it at the Nou Camp after his penalty gave Barcelona a first-half lead.

That must have hurt, seeing the French youngster do Messi things in the arena that the Argentine superstar has repeatedly thrilled us over the last decade and more.

Messi turns 34 in June and is out of contract at the end of the season. Mbappe, 22, has just over a year on his contract at PSG. Mouth-watering to think what happens what!