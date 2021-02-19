Live

Europa League reaction and Premier League news conferences

Live Reporting

Thomas Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. Rangers win thriller

    Antwerp 3-4 Rangers

    We start in Belgium, where two goals in the final seven minutes earned Rangers an astonishing 4-3 victory against Royal Antwerp.

    Steven Gerrard's side led, and then equalised twice, in the first leg of the tie, before Borna Barisic's second penalty snatched the win with two minutes remaining.

    Borna Barisic scoring a penalty for Rangers against Antwerp
  2. Thursday's results

    Here is a recap of Thursday's Europa League results involving British sides:

    • Real Sociedad 0-4 Manchester United
    • Wolfsberger 1-4 Tottenham
    • Slavia Prague 0-0 Leicester
    • Benfica 1-1 Arsenal
    • Antwerp 3-4 Rangers

  3. Good morning

    Who said the Europa League was boring?

    A whopping 59 goals were scored across Thursday's 16 ties. Eighteen of those were in games involving British clubs, with big wins for Manchester United and Tottenham, draws for Arsenal and Leicester, and a seven-goal thriller for Rangers. Stand by for all the reports and reaction.

    But wait, there's more!

    We will also bring you updates from nine Premier League news conferences throughout the day, including Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby.

    Let's waste no more time...

    Son Celebrating with Lucas Moura
    Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos celebrating for Rangers
