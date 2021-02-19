Europa League reaction and Premier League news conferences

A whopping 59 goals were scored across Thursday's 16 ties. Eighteen of those were in games involving British clubs, with big wins for Manchester United and Tottenham, draws for Arsenal and Leicester, and a seven-goal thriller for Rangers. Stand by for all the reports and reaction.
But wait, there's more!
We will also bring you updates from nine Premier League news conferences throughout the day, including Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Real Sociedad 0-4 Manchester United
-
Wolfsberger 1-4 Tottenham
-
Slavia Prague 0-0 Leicester
-
Benfica 1-1 Arsenal
-
Antwerp 3-4 Rangers
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Rangers win thriller
Antwerp 3-4 Rangers
We start in Belgium, where two goals in the final seven minutes earned Rangers an astonishing 4-3 victory against Royal Antwerp.
Steven Gerrard's side led, and then equalised twice, in the first leg of the tie, before Borna Barisic's second penalty snatched the win with two minutes remaining.
Thursday's results
Here is a recap of Thursday's Europa League results involving British sides:
For a full list of Thursday's results click here.
Good morning
Who said the Europa League was boring?
A whopping 59 goals were scored across Thursday's 16 ties. Eighteen of those were in games involving British clubs, with big wins for Manchester United and Tottenham, draws for Arsenal and Leicester, and a seven-goal thriller for Rangers. Stand by for all the reports and reaction.
But wait, there's more!
We will also bring you updates from nine Premier League news conferences throughout the day, including Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby.
Let's waste no more time...