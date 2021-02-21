Live

Off the Ball with Stuart, Tam & guest Cat Shearer

BBC Radio Scotland

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Sunday's Off the Ball

    BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sounds (1200-1400 GMT)

    • BBC Scotland newsreader Catriona Shearer joins Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan
    • Yesterday's Scottish football revisited
    • Sunday newspaper review
    • Animal-themed music in honour of 'Cat' Shearer
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top