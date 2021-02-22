Live

Premier League reaction as Man City, West Ham, Leicester and Man Utd win

Thomas Mallows

  1. Bruce 'convinced' Newcastle will avoid relegation

    Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle

    Alistair Magowan

    BBC Sport at Old Trafford

    Boss Steve Bruce is "convinced" Newcastle will avoid Premier League relegation despite losing at Manchester United - an eighth defeat in 10 games.

    Successive losses for the Magpies mean they are three points clear of the drop zone, while 18th-placed Fulham have earned seven points in a week.

    "Fulham have had a good week and won a couple of games, which at the bottom end of the table is big," Bruce said.

    "My message to the supporters is that I'm convinced we'll be OK."

    Asked if it was a gloomy situation, Bruce replied: "I agree with you, it's gloomy, but I was pleased with the performance today, especially in the first hour, but you have to turn those performances into results and I'm still quietly confident we will get the results we need."

  2. James has the X factor - Solskjaer

    Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Daniel James - saying he has the X factor - after the winger scored his third goal in as many matches in a win against Newcastle.

  3. Rashford inspires Red Devils win

    Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle

    While Manchester City are pulling away at the top, the race for the rest of the top four is increasingly fascinating.

    Manchester United are second on goal difference after beating Newcastle at Old Trafford.

    Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes were on target, with Allan Saint-Maximin briefly levelling for Newcastle in the first half.

  4. Arsenal lacked quality in front of goal - Arteta

    Arsenal 0-1 Man City

    Arsenal recovered from their early setback but struggled to create too many clear-cut chances.

    Gunners manager Mikel Arteta says his side "lacked quality" in their finishing as they slipped to a third defeat in four league games.

  5. BreakingTrueman and Sellars take on permanent Bradford role

    Bradford have confirmed the appointment of Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars as joint managers on a permanent basis.

    The duo have been in interim charge since the end of December and have now signed contracts through to the summer of 2022.

  6. Sometimes 1-0 wins are better - Guardiola

    Arsenal 0-1 Man City

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says results like their 1-0 win at Arsenal are sometimes more important as a reminder to his players of how difficult their opposition is.

  7. Sterling heads Man City to victory

    Arsenal 0-1 Man City

    We start at Emirates Stadium, where Raheem Sterling's header in just the second minute was enough to earn Manchester City an 18th successive win in all competitions.

    Pep Guardiola's side have not dropped a point since 15 December and are in complete control of the title race, sitting 10 points clear at the top of the table with 13 games remaining.

    Arsenal, meanwhile, are 10th and six points off the top six.

  8. Good morning

    Is the title Man City's to lose? Are Leicester and West Ham set for the top four? Can Liverpool lift themselves out of their slump? Are Newcastle sliding towards relegation?

    So many questions after yet another incident-packed weekend of Premier League football.

    Standby for all the reaction, plus a look ahead to tonight's game between Brighton and Crystal Palace, and all the breaking news in-between.

    Let's do this!

