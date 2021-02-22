Premier League reaction as Man City, West Ham, Leicester and Man Utd win

Boss Steve Bruce is "convinced" Newcastle will avoid Premier League relegation despite losing at Manchester United - an eighth defeat in 10 games.

Successive losses for the Magpies mean they are three points clear of the drop zone, while 18th-placed Fulham have earned seven points in a week.

"Fulham have had a good week and won a couple of games, which at the bottom end of the table is big," Bruce said.

"My message to the supporters is that I'm convinced we'll be OK."

Asked if it was a gloomy situation, Bruce replied: "I agree with you, it's gloomy, but I was pleased with the performance today, especially in the first hour, but you have to turn those performances into results and I'm still quietly confident we will get the results we need."