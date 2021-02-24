Live

Champions League reaction & Europa League news conferences

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  2. 'We never let them breathe'

    Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea

    Speaking to BT Sport, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said: "Fantastic result, fantastic goal. Well deserved.

    "We wanted to dominate in the opponents' half, to never lose concentration, not to do any easy mistakes and always be aware of quick counter-attacks for all their quality.

    "It was a very disciplined performance - a deserved shut-out. This is the hard work, a team effort - the basis for a big win.

    "We knew they were ready to suffer with eight people in the box. The intention was to keep the intensity high. This is what we did very good. We never let them breathe or come out for counter-attacks. We have a big reward with this result.

    "This is one of the toughest challenges to open a defence like Atletico."

  Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    As always, you can have your say on Chelsea's win over Atletico, or any of the big football stories this morning.

    Get involved by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only).

    We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning!

  4. 'Outstanding'

    Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Olivier Giroud's spectacular overhead kick gave Chelsea an outstanding victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg in Bucharest.

    Giroud's superb moment of improvisation not only delivered the win and a vital away goal but also continued new manager Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start at Chelsea and put them in pole position to reach the quarter-finals.

    In a tie played in Romania instead of Spain because of Covid-19 restrictions, Giroud demonstrated athleticism and technique to send an acrobatic effort beyond Atletico keeper Jan Oblak in the 68th minute.

    The goal was originally ruled out for offside before a video assistant referee review revealed the ball had bounced off Atletico defender Mario Hermoso.

    Read more here.

  5. Post update

    Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea

    As well as the car crash involving golfer Tiger Woods, the main story this morning is Chelsea's first leg win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

    We'll have the story from Bucharest next...

  6. 'Giroud goes head over heels'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

  7. 'Flew is the colour'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

  8. 'Oli over the moon'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

  9. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    Now then, after that breaking news, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning!

  10. 'The club will always be a part of me'

    Following his resignation as Celtic boss, Neil Lennon said the club have "experienced a difficult season" and it is "very frustrating and disappointing" not to hit the same heights.

    “I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed," said Lennon.

    "I have always given my best to the club and have been proud to deliver silverware to the Celtic supporters. The club will always be part of me. I will always be a Celtic supporter myself and I will always want the best for Celtic.

    “I would like to thank so many people at the club who have given me so much and I would also like to thank my family for their love and support. I wish the Celtic supporters, players, staff and directors nothing but success for the future.”

  11. 'Distinction'

    In a statement, Celtic said: "Neil has served the club with distinction as both player and manager, delivering numerous successes, most recently completing the Domestic Treble in December.

    "In his second period as Celtic manager, he has achieved five trophy successes, to add to his three League titles and two Scottish Cup victories in his first period as manager.

    "Current assistant manager, John Kennedy, will take interim charge of the team."

  12. Eighteen points adrift

    Neil Lennon's resignation comes with Celtic currently 18 points adrift of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

    Lennon, 49, took charge for a second spell in May 2019 when Brendan Rodgers left, leading the club to two titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

    However, Celtic are well adrift in their bid to win 10 titles in a row and slumped to defeat away to struggling Ross County on Sunday.

    Read more here.

  13. BreakingLennon resigns from Celtic job

    Some breaking news to bring you first up!

    Celtic manager Neil Lennon has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

  14. Rise and shine!

    Another day, another jam-packed schedule of top level football!

    Chelsea earned an impressive victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last night, after Leeds beat Southampton in the Premier League.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the reaction, as well as updates from several Europa League news conferences...

