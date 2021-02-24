'Celtic legend' Lennon quits - reaction

What do you think about Neil Lennon's resignation at Celtic? Who should the club target as his successor?
'I have always given my best to the club'
Neil Lennon's departure was announced earlier this morning. The 49-year-old, in his second spell in charge, had aimed to guide Celtic to 10-in-a-row.
However, stuttering form coincided with Rangers pulling away to establish an 18-point lead in the title race.
"We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and, of course, it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously," Lennon said in a statement on Celtic's website.
"I have worked as hard as ever to try to turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed.
"I have always given my best to the club and have been proud to deliver silverware to the Celtic supporters. The club will always be part of me. I will always be a Celtic supporter myself and I will always want the best for Celtic."
Lennon resigns as Celtic manager
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has resigned with his side 18 points adrift of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race.
Lennon took charge for a second spell in February 2019 when Brendan Rodgers left and led the club to two titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.
However, the side's poor form has all but ended hopes of securing 10 league titles in a row.
Assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of the team.
