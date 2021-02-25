Champions League and Europa League reaction

Bernardo Silva headed in a wonderful cross from Joao Cancelo to open the scoring in the first half, before the same two players combined to lay on the second for Gabriel Jesus.
Gladbach, appearing at this stage of the competition for the first time in 43 years, had no answer and would need something close to a sporting miracle to turn the tie around when the sides meet in Manchester on 16 March.
Good morning
It's been another fine week for British clubs in Europe.
After Chelsea's win on Tuesday, Manchester City put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals with an impressive win against Borussia Monchengladbach - their 19th successive victory.
Meanwhile, Dele Alli gave us all a reminder of his talents with a fine performance for Tottenham in their Europa League cruise against Wolfsberger.
Stand by for all the reaction to those games. We will also look ahead to tonight's fixtures with four more matches involving British clubs.
Thomas Mallows
Guardiola demands more
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Man City
They may have eased their way to a 19th straight win, but Pep Guardiola is still demanding more.
The Manchester City manager says his side "have to be more clinical" despite seeing another dominant display against Gladbach.
"In general, we controlled the game. Unfortunately we were not clinical enough up front," Guardiola told BT Sport.
"That is something we have to improve in this competition. Up front we have to be more clinical. In this competition you have to be perfect to make sure you go through."
Man City march on
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Manchester City
Let's start in the Champions League, as Manchester City beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 to edge closer to the quarter-finals - their 19th successive win in all competitions.
