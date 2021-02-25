Champions League and Europa League reaction

They may have eased their way to a 19th straight win, but Pep Guardiola is still demanding more.

The Manchester City manager says his side "have to be more clinical" despite seeing another dominant display against Gladbach.

"In general, we controlled the game. Unfortunately we were not clinical enough up front," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"That is something we have to improve in this competition. Up front we have to be more clinical. In this competition you have to be perfect to make sure you go through."