Europa League reaction and Premier League news conferences

It was another barmy night between Rangers and Royal Antwerp, who traded another seven goals between them at Ibrox to complete a Dolly Parton-friendly 9-5 aggregate win for Steven Gerrard's side.

Half-time substitute Nathan Patterson scored within 17 seconds of coming on to restore Rangers' lead on the night after Alfredo Morelos and Antwerp's Lior Refaelov had traded goals.

Ryan Kent quickly made it 3-1 before Didier Lamkel Ze replied in a breathless start to the second half, but penalties from Borna Barisic and Cedric Itten dispelled any doubts.