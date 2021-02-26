Europa League reaction and Premier League news conferences

It was another barmy night between Rangers and Royal Antwerp , who traded another seven goals between them at Ibrox to complete a Dolly Parton-friendly 9-5 aggregate win for Steven Gerrard's side. Half-time substitute Nathan Patterson scored within 17 seconds of coming on to restore Rangers' lead on the night after Alfredo Morelos and Antwerp's Lior Refaelov had traded goals. Ryan Kent quickly made it 3-1 before Didier Lamkel Ze replied in a breathless start to the second half, but penalties from Borna Barisic and Cedric Itten dispelled any doubts.
Rangers win (another) thriller
Rangers 5-2 Royal Antwerp (agg 9-5)
It was another barmy night between Rangers and Royal Antwerp, who traded another seven goals between them at Ibrox to complete a Dolly Parton-friendly 9-5 aggregate win for Steven Gerrard's side.
Half-time substitute Nathan Patterson scored within 17 seconds of coming on to restore Rangers' lead on the night after Alfredo Morelos and Antwerp's Lior Refaelov had traded goals.
Ryan Kent quickly made it 3-1 before Didier Lamkel Ze replied in a breathless start to the second half, but penalties from Borna Barisic and Cedric Itten dispelled any doubts.
A former Manchester United academy graduate, Adnan Januzaj, made his return to Old Trafford last night.
Shoretire creates Man Utd history
Man Utd 0-0 Real Sociedad (agg 4-0)
Apart from Mikel Oyarzabal's terrible penalty and Bruno Fernandes shot that hit the bar, there wasn't too much to get excited about at Old Trafford last night.
However, history was made as Shola Shoretire became the youngest player to appear for the club in a European game, eclipsing the record of Norman Whiteside.
Shoretire was pushed into the Under-23 squad this season to see how he would handle the transition from Under-18 football. Evidently he found it quite easy.
Now 17, Newcastle-raised Shoretire has Nigerian heritage.
He once played in the Youth Cup for United when he was 15 - and had spent all day at school.
One to watch.
Has Aubameyang saved the Gunners' season?
With Arsenal languishing in 11th in the Premier League and out of both domestic cup competitions, defeat to Benfica would have inevitably raised question marks over their progress under Mikel Arteta.
The form of their captain and leading light in attack - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - would also have been under scrutiny in what has been a challenging campaign.
But in a game described as a "cup final" by Arteta, up popped Aubameyang to head in a late winner.
So has the Gabon striker saved their season? Read BBC Sport's analysis here.
Aubameyang rescues Arsenal
Arsenal 3-2 Benfica (agg 4-3)
Let's start in Greece, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a dramatic late winner to help Arsenal edge past Benfica into the last 16 of the Europa League.
In a 'home' leg played at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus because of Covid-19 restrictions, Aubameyang opened the scoring to give the Gunners a 2-1 aggregate lead.
Diogo Goncalves levelled for Benfica just before the break with a superb free-kick after Dani Ceballos had needlessly fouled Julian Weigl.
The Spanish midfielder compounded that error after the interval with a poor defensive header that saw Rafa Silva race clear to put the visitors in front.
With Arsenal needing two goals to advance because of the away goals rule, Kieran Tierney's low drive set up a grandstand finish before Aubameyang rescued the tie.
Good morning
It was a mixed bag of results for British teams in the Europa League last night.
Arsenal were involved in a thriller against Benfica - has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saved their season?
Manchester United did a professional job to ease past Real Sociedad (with a bit of history made in the process).
Rangers' season just gets better as they contested another goalfest with Royal Antwerp
It was the end of the European road for Leicester though, their focus is now solely on domestic matters.
Stand by for all the reaction to those games. We will also bring you the last-16 draw from 12pm GMT and updates from FOURTEEN Premier League news conferences throughout the day.
Let's waste no more time and dive straight in...