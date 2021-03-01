Premier League reaction: Chelsea held by Man Utd and Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool win

In a later interview with Sky Sports, Solskjaer said referees were being swayed by "outside influences".

"There is a point of managers influencing the referees," he said. "I trust the referees not to be influenced by it. But I was very surprised by this decision."

Solskjaer also appeared angered by a match preview on the Chelsea website which said Harry Maguire's "actions will also be under scrutiny again on Sunday after his penalty area tangle with Jamal Lascelles last weekend".

"It's all these outside influences," added the Norwegian. "Even the VAR talk before the game on Harry. That's cheeky when they put that on their website. That's influencing the referees."