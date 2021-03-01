Premier League reaction: Chelsea held by Man Utd and Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool win

"There is a point of managers influencing the referees," he said. "I trust the referees not to be influenced by it. But I was very surprised by this decision."
Solskjaer also appeared angered by a match preview on the Chelsea website which said Harry Maguire's "actions will also be under scrutiny again on Sunday after his penalty area tangle with Jamal Lascelles last weekend".
"It's all these outside influences," added the Norwegian. "Even the VAR talk before the game on Harry. That's cheeky when they put that on their website. That's influencing the referees."
United should have had '100% nailed-on' penalty - Solskjaer
Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd
Yes, there was also another controversial refereeing decision.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, usually a fairly chilled out guy, looked absolutely seething after his side were denied a penalty during the first half.
Callum Hudson-Odoi and United's Mason Greenwood were contesting for the ball in the penalty area after Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy had punched out a shot.
The ball appeared to hit both players, Greenwood on the upper arm and Hudson-Odoi's hand but referee Stuart Attwell did not give a penalty, allowing play to continue.
However, he was directed to look at the incident again by the video assistant referee (VAR) and after viewing a replay, with Hudson-Odoi watching just behind him, stuck with his decision, saying the Chelsea player did not move his hand towards the ball.
Blues and Red Devils in stalemate
Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd
We start at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea and Manchester United played out a dour goalless draw that did neither side's ambitions for the season much good.
Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's side remain second but are now 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, while the result left Chelsea outside the top four a point behind West Ham United.
That, though, is only half the story...
Good morning
January and February are behind us, the daffodils have sprung and the days are getting longer. It can only mean one thing.
Yes, we are now officially entering the 'business end' of the season.
Stand by for all the reaction to Sunday's Premier League games as the race for the European places and the battle to avoid relegation hots up.
There's also a bit of refereeing controversy for you VAR fans out there.
January and February are behind us, the daffodils have sprung and the days are getting longer. It can only mean one thing.
Yes, we are now officially entering the 'business end' of the season.
Stand by for all the reaction to Sunday's Premier League games as the race for the European places and the battle to avoid relegation hots up.
There's also a bit of refereeing controversy for you VAR fans out there.
