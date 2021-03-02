Premier League news conferences and St John tributes

In the absence of Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi has started the last two games and scored the winner against Leeds.
"He's done really well when he's been called upon," said Dean Smith.
"He had a really fruitful December and I think John McGinn came out with his new name - 'Anwar El Goalzi'.
"He's just come into the team and he needs confidence. When he is a confident player, he looks one hell of a player. He came on against Wolves, scored a penalty and then went on a goalscoring spree. Hopefully he can take confidence from his performance against Leeds and continue that into March.
"I just want him to keep believing in himself, because when he does, he can be unplayable at times."
We're capable of winning without Grealish - Smith
Sheffield United v Aston Villa (Wed, 18:00 GMT)
Aston Villa
Though the absence of Grealish is a huge blow for Villa, boss Dean Smith was delighted that his side showed they could win without him when they beat Leeds at the weekend.
"There was a lot of noise outside that we were a one-man team and couldn't win without Jack" he said.
"But we firmly believed in the squad of players we've got. But we also know we're a better team with Jack in it because of the top-class player he is.
"It's always disappointing when he's not in the team because of what he gives us, but we know we're more than capable of winning games without him."
Grealish still absent for Villa
Sheffield United v Aston Villa (Wed, 18:00 GMT)
Aston Villa
Aston Villa will again be without captain Jack Grealish for tomorrow's trip to Sheffield United.
Grealish has missed Villa's last two matches with a leg injury.
"He won't be ready for the game tomorrow, he's not
travelling with us," said Villa boss Dean Smith.
"We'll decide whether we can get him on the training ground later in the week.
He's working with the doctor and the rehab staff every day.
"It's frustrating because he's a top player and we'd be a better team having
him in it. But it's one of those things - players get injured. It's how you cope
without those top players.
"He just feels it on one movement, so once that's free he can go and train.
We're looking at whether we can get him on the training pitch by the end of this
week."
Post update
As well as Ian St John tributes, we also have updates from today's Premier League news conferences.
First up - Chris Wilder and Dean Smith ahead of Aston Villa's trip to Sheffield United tomorrow.
'A real loss to the game'
Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton have also paid tribute to Ian St John, saying his loss will be "felt heavily" across the city of Liverpool.
Martinez 'fine' for Blades trip
Sheffield United v Aston Villa (Wed, 18:00 GMT)
Aston Villa
There was better news on the injury front regarding Emiliano Martinez, with Dean Smith revealing the goalkeeper is "fine" after a tight groin.
Matty Cash and Kortney Hause are still sidelined but have been making progress in their recovery.
Striker Wesley, who has been out since January 2020 with a knee injury, has been in full contact training.
BreakingCook confirmed as Ipswich boss
Ipswich Town have appointed Paul Cook as their new manager.
The former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss has agreed a contract at Portman Road until the summer of 2023.
Cook, 54, replaces Paul Lambert, who parted company with the Tractor Boys on Sunday after over two years in charge.
As well as Ian St John tributes, we also have updates from today's Premier League news conferences.
First up - Chris Wilder and Dean Smith ahead of Aston Villa's trip to Sheffield United tomorrow.
'A real loss to the game'
Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton have also paid tribute to Ian St John, saying his loss will be "felt heavily" across the city of Liverpool.
'A true giant'
'A true Anfield legend'
This is how Liverpool announced the news of Ian St John's death on social media. The Premier League champions say they are "deeply saddened" by the loss of a "true Anfield legend".
Ian St John dies aged 82
In a statement, the St John family said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather.
"He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times."
Ian St John dies aged 82
We start with the sad news that former Liverpool and Scotland forward Ian St John has died at the age of 82 after a long illness.
St John joined Liverpool from hometown team Motherwell in 1961 for a club record £37,500 and played 425 games for the Anfield side, scoring 118 goals, during a decade of service.
He won two top-flight titles and scored the decisive goal as Liverpool lifted their first FA Cup in 1965.
St John also earned 21 Scotland caps and managed Motherwell and Portsmouth.
He latterly enjoyed a successful career as a TV pundit, teaming up with former England striker Jimmy Greaves to front the hugely popular 'Saint and Greavsie' show which ran until 1992.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to today's live page.
Coming up we will have updates from today's Premier League news conferences.
We will also have tributes to former Liverpool and Scotland forward Ian St John after his death at the age of 82.