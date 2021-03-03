Man City extend lead at top of Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been unstinting in his praise of Gabriel Jesus this season.

These moments tend to be around times when the Brazilian is not scoring so often and centre around the work he does for City as a whole.

Jesus' late double against Wolves last night set the seal on Guardiola's admiration.

"You cannot imagine how happy we are when he scores," he said.

"You can’t imagine how many things he does for the team that people don’t realise.

"He got two goals but he also helped us with pressing and intensity.

"We know the stats and he’s not in the highlights but what he does is amazing. Strikers live for the goals, but look at assists, he’s been brilliant all season."

Jesus has now taken his tally to 11.