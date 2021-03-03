Man City extend lead at top of Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the goal trail as Juventus comfortably beat Spezia in Serie A on Tuesday.
Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season and in the process became the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the past 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues.
All in a night's work.
Pep's praise for Gabriel Jesus
Man City 4-1 Wolves
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been unstinting in his praise of Gabriel Jesus this season.
These moments tend to be around times when the Brazilian is not scoring so often and centre around the work he does for City as a whole.
Jesus' late double against Wolves last night set the seal on Guardiola's admiration.
"You
cannot imagine how happy we are when he scores," he said.
"You can’t imagine how many
things he does for the team that people don’t realise.
"He got two goals but he also helped
us with pressing and intensity.
"We know the stats and he’s not in
the highlights but what he does is amazing. Strikers live for the goals, but look at assists, he’s been brilliant
all season."
Jesus has now taken his tally to 11.
Watch: 'One of football's finest' - a tribute to Ian St John
He was an iconic figure in Liverpool's history and if you are too young or have never seen an episode of 'Saint And Greavsie', I'd encourage you to trawl the internet for the popular Saturday football show of yesteryear.
Our very own Phil McNulty has constructed a lovely tribute to St John that is well worth a read.
Right time to have a ganders at the national newspapers...
What's coming up...
Premier League press conferences seem to be a daily occurrence these days.
So probably no surprise to hear we've got seven on the way later on.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is first up at around 09:00 GMT.
And then West Brom manager Sam Allardyce kicks-off a flurry at lunchtime (12:00 GMT), with Carlo Ancelotti, Scott Parker, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho all scheduled to chat to the press between 12:30-13:30 GMT.
Watch: 'We never gave up' - Guardiola
Man City 4-1 Wolves
Anyway here is Pep Guardiola in all his glory.
Never fails to say how brilliant every opponent is...even after his side have dished out a thrashing.
Man City have overcome winter 'hell' - Guardiola
Man City 4-1 Wolves
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side have "come through hell and done something more than remarkable" after a tough winter schedule.
Since 15 December, City have played and won 21 games in all competitions, reached the final of the League Cup, the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and taken control of their last-16 Champions League tie against Borussia Monchengladbach.
"In winter time in England it's hell and in that time we did something incredible," Guardiola told BBC Sport. "It's more than remarkable.
"The players have all my compliments but Liverpool have the crown. To win the Premier League we need those points."
Post update
Got to be honest even if Manchester United were to win tonight and again in the Manchester derby, nine points would still be a hefty advantage to claw back let alone overhaul.
Especially for a team that has managed two wins in their last seven top-flight games.
Post update
Manchester United could of course reduce Manchester City's lead at the top of the table to 12 points should they win at Crystal Palace this evening (20:15 GMT).
Manchester City's next game is at home to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, 7 March (16:30 GMT).
Could two consecutive victories signal a United fight back in the title race or will it be pretty much done and dusted by then?
Mind the gap
Can anyone stop Manchester City?
It feels a bit like the 2017-18 season at the moment, when Pep Guardiola's side finished 19 points clear of Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.
The way things are going it's not implausible to imagine City winning the league by an even bigger margin this time.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Good morning
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Another game another Manchester City victory.
It's just the 21 games in all competitions now.
The 4-1 victory over Wolves on Tuesday evening means City have not dropped points in the league since drawing with West Bromwich Albion on 15 December and are now 15 points clear at the top of the table.
Live Reporting
Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo scores on landmark appearance
Juventus 3-0 Spezia
Cristiano Ronaldo was on the goal trail as Juventus comfortably beat Spezia in Serie A on Tuesday.
Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season and in the process became the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the past 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues.
All in a night's work.
Pep's praise for Gabriel Jesus
Man City 4-1 Wolves
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been unstinting in his praise of Gabriel Jesus this season.
These moments tend to be around times when the Brazilian is not scoring so often and centre around the work he does for City as a whole.
Jesus' late double against Wolves last night set the seal on Guardiola's admiration.
"You cannot imagine how happy we are when he scores," he said.
"You can’t imagine how many things he does for the team that people don’t realise.
"He got two goals but he also helped us with pressing and intensity.
"We know the stats and he’s not in the highlights but what he does is amazing. Strikers live for the goals, but look at assists, he’s been brilliant all season."
Jesus has now taken his tally to 11.
Watch: 'One of football's finest' - a tribute to Ian St John
Ian St John obituary
Great to see so many tributes in the papers to Ian St John, who has died aged 82.
He was an iconic figure in Liverpool's history and if you are too young or have never seen an episode of 'Saint And Greavsie', I'd encourage you to trawl the internet for the popular Saturday football show of yesteryear.
Our very own Phil McNulty has constructed a lovely tribute to St John that is well worth a read.
Post update
The back pages
The Daily Express
Post update
The back pages
Post update
The back pages
The Daily Star
Post update
The back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Post update
Right time to have a ganders at the national newspapers...
What's coming up...
Premier League press conferences seem to be a daily occurrence these days.
So probably no surprise to hear we've got seven on the way later on.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is first up at around 09:00 GMT.
And then West Brom manager Sam Allardyce kicks-off a flurry at lunchtime (12:00 GMT), with Carlo Ancelotti, Scott Parker, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho all scheduled to chat to the press between 12:30-13:30 GMT.
Watch: 'We never gave up' - Guardiola
Man City 4-1 Wolves
Anyway here is Pep Guardiola in all his glory.
Never fails to say how brilliant every opponent is...even after his side have dished out a thrashing.
Man City have overcome winter 'hell' - Guardiola
Man City 4-1 Wolves
Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side have "come through hell and done something more than remarkable" after a tough winter schedule.
Since 15 December, City have played and won 21 games in all competitions, reached the final of the League Cup, the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and taken control of their last-16 Champions League tie against Borussia Monchengladbach.
"In winter time in England it's hell and in that time we did something incredible," Guardiola told BBC Sport. "It's more than remarkable.
"The players have all my compliments but Liverpool have the crown. To win the Premier League we need those points."
Post update
Got to be honest even if Manchester United were to win tonight and again in the Manchester derby, nine points would still be a hefty advantage to claw back let alone overhaul.
Especially for a team that has managed two wins in their last seven top-flight games.
Post update
Manchester United could of course reduce Manchester City's lead at the top of the table to 12 points should they win at Crystal Palace this evening (20:15 GMT).
Manchester City's next game is at home to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, 7 March (16:30 GMT).
Could two consecutive victories signal a United fight back in the title race or will it be pretty much done and dusted by then?
Mind the gap
Can anyone stop Manchester City?
It feels a bit like the 2017-18 season at the moment, when Pep Guardiola's side finished 19 points clear of Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.
The way things are going it's not implausible to imagine City winning the league by an even bigger margin this time.
Good morning
Another game another Manchester City victory.
It's just the 21 games in all competitions now.
The 4-1 victory over Wolves on Tuesday evening means City have not dropped points in the league since drawing with West Bromwich Albion on 15 December and are now 15 points clear at the top of the table.