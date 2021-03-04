Leicester & Man Utd drop points - reaction

Sheffield United haven't had a great deal of fortune this season.

Injuries and results have generally gone against them despite some spirited displays but they held on for more than 30 minutes with 10 men to claim a very good win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The result ended a four-match losing run for Chris Wilder's spirited side who, despite victory, remain 12 points from safety in the Premier League with 11 matches to play.

"Any result in this division is a huge result for Sheffield United," said Wilder after only a second clean sheet league win of the season.

"We've not got enough results in these kind of tight games. My team has shown tonight that the majority of the time, if not all the time, they give everything to get a result."