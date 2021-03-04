Leicester & Man Utd drop points - reaction

Great result for Crystal Palace mind, who were again without the injured Wilfried Zaha.
They were compact, difficult to break down and stifled Manchester United's midfield and attacking players.
Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes barely got a kick.
In all it was a very pleasing night for Eagles manager Roy Hodgson whose side are 11 points clear of the relegation zone and edging closer to securing another season of Premier League football.
"I can't fault the players. There were a few times where we got the ball down in midfield and I thought we looked like we could score ourselves," said Hodgson.
"These guys have spent four years together doing their best to keep the team in the league. I'm so proud of them and so grateful to them for what they've done for the club."
Watch: 'We just have to find a spark again' - Solskjaer
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side need to find their "spark" again after they were held at Crystal Palace - a third goalless draw in a row for the visitors.
The Red Devils never really looked like scoring and had goalkeeper Dean Henderson to thank for a late save which prevented a defeat.
The result means Manchester United are 14 points behind leaders Manchester City, with the two sides meeting on Sunday.
Asked about his side's recent form, Solskjaer told BBC Sport: "Of course it's a concern.
"When you have three clean sheets in a row, that will help you win games - but we haven't produced the quality.
"We just have to find a spark again, the quality again and try to win the games."
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd
Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, Manchester United's best finish and points return came in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho when they came second with 81 points, to a Manchester City side that won the Premier League with 100 points.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would need to win 10 of their next 11 games to match that points tally.
Tough ask.
Tight at the top
Leicester fans probably don't also need reminding that they are on a similar run having won three of their last eight top-flight matches.
Still with Manchester City running away with the title (as things stand), Thursday's games which see Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton (who are just off the graphic) at West Brom, could make the battle for a Champions League berth even more intriguing.
Man Utd 'sleepwalking' into top four battle
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd
I know Crystal Palace can be difficult to beat at times but
Manchester United were dreadful on Wednesday night.
Former United and England defender Gary Neville has accused them of "sleepwalking" and putting in performances that are likely to see them in a battle just to stay in the top four.
"It wasn't a good night for United," the Sky Sports pundit said. "It doesn't matter who's in charge, you can't be boring and that was boring."
Have to say it's hard to disagree with him having seen quite a few of their recent games.
Whether they were ever credible title challengers or not is up for debate but two wins in eight Premier League games is a pretty poor return regardless.
Good morning
Well it looks like the Premier League trophy engraver will
be able to get his work done nice and early again this year.
Any lingering hopes Manchester United had of catching
neighbours Manchester City look over after a drab 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile Burnley and Leicester played out a 1-1 draw and
bottom club Sheffield United survived for more than 30 minutes with 10 men to
claim only their fourth Premier League win this term against an Aston Villa side that
really looks to be missing Jack Grealish.
'Any result in this division is a huge result' - Wilder
Sheffield United 1-0 Aston Villa
Sheffield United haven't had a great deal of fortune this season.
Injuries and results have generally gone against them despite some spirited displays but they held on for more than 30 minutes with 10 men to claim a very good win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.
The result ended a four-match losing run for Chris Wilder's spirited side who, despite victory, remain 12 points from safety in the Premier League with 11 matches to play.
"Any result in this division is a huge result for Sheffield United," said Wilder after only a second clean sheet league win of the season.
"We've not got enough results in these kind of tight games. My team has shown tonight that the majority of the time, if not all the time, they give everything to get a result."
Burnley 1-1 Leicester
Saw a bit of this one as well on Wednesday night.
Got to say, both goalkeepers, Nick Pope and Kasper Schmeichel were excellent.
To think Schmeichel cost Leicester in the region of £1m back in 2011 and Pope joined the Clarets for something similar in 2016!
What a great bit of business.
Watch: Rodgers marvels at Iheanacho effort
Burnley 1-1 Leicester
Now then, could the Kelechi Iheanacho goal that helped earn Leicester a point at Burnley prove crucial in the chase for a Champions League spot?
It was very handy finish and just what the doctor ordered (or in this case Brendan Rodgers) for a Foxes side who were without the injured Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.
Crikey Stephen, they are still second in the Premier League.
Stephen Obinna: I have been a firm supporter of Ole, but right now I think he's out of his dept. No urgency from him, and the body language is zero. He has got to go.
'Fernandes looks fatigued'
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd
Stephen Warnock and Alex Scott reckon they know why Manchester United's form has dropped off...
Palace please Hodgson
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd
Tight at the top
Leicester fans probably don't also need reminding that they are on a similar run having won three of their last eight top-flight matches.
Still with Manchester City running away with the title (as things stand), Thursday's games which see Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton (who are just off the graphic) at West Brom, could make the battle for a Champions League berth even more intriguing.
Good morning
Well it looks like the Premier League trophy engraver will be able to get his work done nice and early again this year.
Any lingering hopes Manchester United had of catching neighbours Manchester City look over after a drab 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile Burnley and Leicester played out a 1-1 draw and bottom club Sheffield United survived for more than 30 minutes with 10 men to claim only their fourth Premier League win this term against an Aston Villa side that really looks to be missing Jack Grealish.