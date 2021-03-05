Live

Premier League reaction and news conferences

preview
1,335
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Out for the Mount'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first...

    Let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning!

    Is this the worst title defence in history?

    Anfield was a fortress as Liverpool claimed their first title in 30 years last season...

    But roll forward a few months, and the champions have lost their last five home games...

    Stay tuned as we dissect Thursday's action - and hear from several Premier League managers, ahead of another jam-packed weekend...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top