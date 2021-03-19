Reaction as Rangers go out of Europa League amid race row

Slavia responded to the allegations in a statement, saying Kudela admitted swearing at Kamara but denied the "disgusting accusation" of racism.
They added that Kudela was reacting to one of the "brutal tackles" the team faced, citing a facial injury suffered by goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar that led to Kemar Roofe being sent off.
"Slavia players faced an unprecedentedly malicious play from their opponents," read the statement.
"They have never experienced such play in any game they participated in the modern history of the European competitions.
"After the end of the game, the team was not allowed to enter the dressing room. Ondrej Kudela was assaulted by player Kamara and hit with fists in the head with manager Steven Gerrard witnessing the incident.
"Even the Uefa representatives who were also present on the site of the incident were shocked by this behaviour."
'I know Glen and trust him 100%' - Gerrard
Rangers 0-2 (1-3) Slavia Prague (Thurs)
Rangers boss Gerrard said he asked Kamara at the side of the pitch if he wanted to continue or walk off and was seen speaking with Slavia coach Jindrich Tripisovsky and Uefa delegates after the game.
"He said to me after the game he wasn't thinking straight," added Gerrard. "He wanted to carry on, he was obviously very upset."
"The disappointing thing is that their people are trying to defend their player and calling us liars.
"I know Glen and trust him 100%. The Slavia player has caused this and something needs to happen quickly but that is above me. But whatever happens, I stand next to Glen.
"It's over to Uefa now and I just hope it doesn't get pushed under the carpet. I think what I want to happen and what will happen will be different.
"Too much of this is still in the game. A lot of people are working extremely hard to eradicate it from the game."
Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard stated he was left "angry and upset" after midfielder Glen Kamara told him he was racially abused during the game.
Slavia's Ondrej Kudela appeared to say something to Kamara while covering his mouth amid confrontation late in the match.
"My player tells me he was racially abused," Gerrard said.
Good morning all...
Hello to you on this glorious Friday morning. What a difference these brighter mornings make, eh?
We've got a big one in store for you today. Not only do we have build-up to this weekend's top-flight fixtures - which include the penultimate Old Firm derby of the season - but we will also be looking back on last night's Europa League action while giving you the chance to vote in our live Old Firm unbeaten XI.
However, the only place to start is with the unsavoury scenes that followed Rangers' Europa League exit to Slavia Prague last night.
Stick the kettle on and let's get going!