Reaction as Rangers go out of Europa League amid race row

Slavia responded to the allegations in a statement, saying Kudela admitted swearing at Kamara but denied the "disgusting accusation" of racism.

They added that Kudela was reacting to one of the "brutal tackles" the team faced, citing a facial injury suffered by goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar that led to Kemar Roofe being sent off.

"Slavia players faced an unprecedentedly malicious play from their opponents," read the statement.

SNS Copyright: SNS Kudela's remarks to Kamara sparked rage amongst the Rangers players Image caption: Kudela's remarks to Kamara sparked rage amongst the Rangers players

"They have never experienced such play in any game they participated in the modern history of the European competitions.

"After the end of the game, the team was not allowed to enter the dressing room. Ondrej Kudela was assaulted by player Kamara and hit with fists in the head with manager Steven Gerrard witnessing the incident.

"Even the Uefa representatives who were also present on the site of the incident were shocked by this behaviour."