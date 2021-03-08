Reaction - Rangers win first title in 10 years, Man Utd upset City

Live
Rangers win first title in 10 years, Man Utd upset City
Solskjaer rules out Man Utd title chase as derby victory ends Man City's winning run
Ben Collins
Bale & Kane both score twice as Spurs thump Palace
Tottenham 4-1 Crystal Palace
Gareth Bale and Harry Kane both scored twice as Tottenham wrapped up Sunday's action with a third consecutive Premier League win at the expense of Crystal Palace.
Bale had Kane to thank for both of his goals, opening the scoring with a tap-in from Kane's cross and heading in a superb second from another assist from the England forward.
In between, Christian Benteke had drawn Palace level with their first effort on target with a fine header from Luka Milivojevic's cross.
However, Kane curled a 20-yard effort into the top left corner and then dispatched Son Heung-min's cut-back to register his 24th goal of the campaign in all competitions.
The goal rounded off a fine Spurs display and brought up a notable landmark, with Kane and Son now having combined for more goals in a single season than any other duo in Premier League history.
The result lifts Tottenham up to sixth in the table and they are now just two points off a top-four place, with Palace remaining in 13th.
'City suffer drop in standards but remain on course for glory'
Man City 0-2 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looked in philosophical mood as he stood on the Etihad Stadium touchline with his arm around victorious opposite number Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Solskjaer had every right to be elated after an outstanding display by Manchester United delivered a 2-0 win to end City's run of 21 consecutive victories in all competitions stretching back to November.
The pair had been involved in a lengthy touchline debate during the match - albeit one that ended with fist bumps - but Guardiola's exchange with the smiling Solskjaer at full-time probably reflected the City manager's knowledge this day had to come eventually.
Great credit must be given to Solskjaer and United, who made it 22 Premier League away games unbeaten. And it would be unjust not to recognise the impressive way they fashioned a win that puts them back in second place in the Premier League.
They did the double over City in the league last season and clearly know how to disrupt the leaders with their lethal counter-attacking play - a ploy even more effective when they are ahead from the penalty spot within seconds of the start.
Analysis: Shearer on 'fantastic' Man Utd counter-attack
Man City 0-2 Man Utd
As Phil says below, Luke Shaw capped a fine performance with a precise finish for Manchester United's second goal.
And Match of the Day 2's Alan Shearer highlighted the "pace and desire" of United's attacking play in their impressive win over the Premier League leaders.
Solskjaer rules out Man Utd title chase
Man City 0-2 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are not thinking about chasing down Manchester City despite bringing the Premier League leaders' sequence of 21 successive victories to a crashing halt with an impressive derby victory at Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola's side still have what looks to be an unassailable 11-point lead at the top of the table, but the manner in which United subdued a previously unstoppable City and enhanced their own top-four chances will be a huge confidence boost to Solskjaer and his players.
United had not scored in their previous three games but have now gone 22 league away games unbeaten and moved back into second place, a point ahead of Leicester City in the increasingly tight fight for a place in the top four.
"They [Manchester City] are so far ahead you can't really think about anything but making sure we win our games and be better than last year," Solskjaer told BBC Sport. "We were third so we want to move up the table of course."
Man Utd upset derby rivals
Man City 0-2 Man Utd
As Rangers celebrated ending Celtic's grip on the Scottish title, Manchester United also got one over their derby rivals, winning at City to end the Premier League leaders' record winning run.
They stunned City with a fast start and were ahead after a penalty was awarded inside the first 30 seconds when Gabriel Jesus fouled the impressive Antony Martial.
Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot despite City keeper Ederson getting a strong hand on the ball, then United fashioned the win with a mixture of solid defence and constant menace on the break.
Rodri almost equalised just after the break when his shot glanced off the angle of post and bar, but United effectively sealed the win - condemning City to their first loss since a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on 21 November - when the outstanding Luke Shaw, who had earlier missed a chance to double United's lead, led a counter-attack, exchanging passes with Marcus Rashford before beating Ederson with a low shot.
'Anger' over celebrating Rangers fans
However, it's worth noting that Scotland is still under lockdown restrictions, so police say arrests were made and fines issued after many Rangers fans ignored warnings to stay at home.
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said the crowds were "infuriating and disgraceful" and could delay the end of the Covid lockdown.
Under current guidance, public gatherings are banned and a maximum of two people from two households are allowed to meet outdoors.
Rangers fans celebrate in George Square
The celebrations then moved into Glasgow city centre, with Rangers fans packing out George Square on Sunday evening.
Rangers fans celebrate title win
Hundreds of fans then gathered outside Ibrox after a long-overdue title win for the blue half of Glasgow, while manager Steven Gerrard and his players celebrated at the club's training ground.
Rangers deny Celtic 10th straight title
Dundee United 0-0 Celtic
Early on Sunday, Celtic finally relinquished their nine-year grip on the Scottish Premiership title after a frustrating draw at Dundee United confirmed Rangers as champions.
Only a victory could delay their Glasgow rivals from sealing their first title since 2011.
And despite registering 27 shots, Celtic could not find a way past Benjamin Siegrist in the United goal.
They are now 20 points behind Rangers with only 18 left to play for.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page as we look back on a super Sunday for Manchester United and Rangers fans as the Reds won the Manchester derby and the Gers clinched their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.