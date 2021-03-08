Live

Reaction - Rangers win first title in 10 years, Man Utd upset City

Solskjaer rules out Man Utd title chase as derby victory ends Man City's winning run

Ben Collins

  1. Bale & Kane both score twice as Spurs thump Palace

    Tottenham 4-1 Crystal Palace

    Harry Kane and Gareth Bale celebrate a goal in Tottenham's win over Crystal Palace
    Gareth Bale and Harry Kane both scored twice as Tottenham wrapped up Sunday's action with a third consecutive Premier League win at the expense of Crystal Palace.

    Bale had Kane to thank for both of his goals, opening the scoring with a tap-in from Kane's cross and heading in a superb second from another assist from the England forward.

    In between, Christian Benteke had drawn Palace level with their first effort on target with a fine header from Luka Milivojevic's cross.

    However, Kane curled a 20-yard effort into the top left corner and then dispatched Son Heung-min's cut-back to register his 24th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

    The goal rounded off a fine Spurs display and brought up a notable landmark, with Kane and Son now having combined for more goals in a single season than any other duo in Premier League history.

    The result lifts Tottenham up to sixth in the table and they are now just two points off a top-four place, with Palace remaining in 13th.

  2. 'City suffer drop in standards but remain on course for glory'

    Man City 0-2 Man Utd

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looked in philosophical mood as he stood on the Etihad Stadium touchline with his arm around victorious opposite number Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

    Solskjaer had every right to be elated after an outstanding display by Manchester United delivered a 2-0 win to end City's run of 21 consecutive victories in all competitions stretching back to November.

    The pair had been involved in a lengthy touchline debate during the match - albeit one that ended with fist bumps - but Guardiola's exchange with the smiling Solskjaer at full-time probably reflected the City manager's knowledge this day had to come eventually.

    Great credit must be given to Solskjaer and United, who made it 22 Premier League away games unbeaten. And it would be unjust not to recognise the impressive way they fashioned a win that puts them back in second place in the Premier League.

    They did the double over City in the league last season and clearly know how to disrupt the leaders with their lethal counter-attacking play - a ploy even more effective when they are ahead from the penalty spot within seconds of the start.

    Click here for more of Phil's analysis.

  3. Analysis: Shearer on 'fantastic' Man Utd counter-attack

    Man City 0-2 Man Utd

    As Phil says below, Luke Shaw capped a fine performance with a precise finish for Manchester United's second goal.

    And Match of the Day 2's Alan Shearer highlighted the "pace and desire" of United's attacking play in their impressive win over the Premier League leaders.

    Video caption: MOTD2 analysis: Man Utd’s counter attack too quick for Man City
  4. Solskjaer rules out Man Utd title chase

    Man City 0-2 Man Utd

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Bruno Fernandes is substituted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Manchester City
    Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are not thinking about chasing down Manchester City despite bringing the Premier League leaders' sequence of 21 successive victories to a crashing halt with an impressive derby victory at Etihad Stadium.

    Pep Guardiola's side still have what looks to be an unassailable 11-point lead at the top of the table, but the manner in which United subdued a previously unstoppable City and enhanced their own top-four chances will be a huge confidence boost to Solskjaer and his players.

    United had not scored in their previous three games but have now gone 22 league away games unbeaten and moved back into second place, a point ahead of Leicester City in the increasingly tight fight for a place in the top four.

    "They [Manchester City] are so far ahead you can't really think about anything but making sure we win our games and be better than last year," Solskjaer told BBC Sport. "We were third so we want to move up the table of course."

  5. Man Utd upset derby rivals

    Man City 0-2 Man Utd

    Manchester United players celebrate Luke Shaw's goal against Manchester City
    As Rangers celebrated ending Celtic's grip on the Scottish title, Manchester United also got one over their derby rivals, winning at City to end the Premier League leaders' record winning run.

    They stunned City with a fast start and were ahead after a penalty was awarded inside the first 30 seconds when Gabriel Jesus fouled the impressive Antony Martial.

    Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot despite City keeper Ederson getting a strong hand on the ball, then United fashioned the win with a mixture of solid defence and constant menace on the break.

    Rodri almost equalised just after the break when his shot glanced off the angle of post and bar, but United effectively sealed the win - condemning City to their first loss since a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on 21 November - when the outstanding Luke Shaw, who had earlier missed a chance to double United's lead, led a counter-attack, exchanging passes with Marcus Rashford before beating Ederson with a low shot.

  6. 'Anger' over celebrating Rangers fans

    Fans celebrate in George Square after Rangers' title win
    However, it's worth noting that Scotland is still under lockdown restrictions, so police say arrests were made and fines issued after many Rangers fans ignored warnings to stay at home.

    First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said the crowds were "infuriating and disgraceful" and could delay the end of the Covid lockdown.

    Under current guidance, public gatherings are banned and a maximum of two people from two households are allowed to meet outdoors.

  7. Rangers fans celebrate in George Square

    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win in George Square
    The celebrations then moved into Glasgow city centre, with Rangers fans packing out George Square on Sunday evening.

    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win in George Square
    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win in George Square
  8. Rangers fans celebrate title win

    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win outside Ibrox
    Hundreds of fans then gathered outside Ibrox after a long-overdue title win for the blue half of Glasgow, while manager Steven Gerrard and his players celebrated at the club's training ground.

    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win outside Ibrox
    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win outside Ibrox
    Ryan Jack leads the celebrations as Rangers players celebrate at their training ground after clinching the Scottish title
  9. Rangers deny Celtic 10th straight title

    Dundee United 0-0 Celtic

    Early on Sunday, Celtic finally relinquished their nine-year grip on the Scottish Premiership title after a frustrating draw at Dundee United confirmed Rangers as champions.

    Only a victory could delay their Glasgow rivals from sealing their first title since 2011.

    And despite registering 27 shots, Celtic could not find a way past Benjamin Siegrist in the United goal.

    They are now 20 points behind Rangers with only 18 left to play for.

    Video caption: Highlights: Dundee United 0-0 Celtic, Scottish Premiership
  10. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page as we look back on a super Sunday for Manchester United and Rangers fans as the Reds won the Manchester derby and the Gers clinched their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

