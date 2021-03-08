Reaction - Rangers win first title in 10 years, Man Utd upset City

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Gareth Bale and Harry Kane both scored twice as Tottenham wrapped up Sunday's action with a third consecutive Premier League win at the expense of Crystal Palace.

Bale had Kane to thank for both of his goals, opening the scoring with a tap-in from Kane's cross and heading in a superb second from another assist from the England forward.

In between, Christian Benteke had drawn Palace level with their first effort on target with a fine header from Luka Milivojevic's cross.

However, Kane curled a 20-yard effort into the top left corner and then dispatched Son Heung-min's cut-back to register his 24th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

The goal rounded off a fine Spurs display and brought up a notable landmark, with Kane and Son now having combined for more goals in a single season than any other duo in Premier League history.

The result lifts Tottenham up to sixth in the table and they are now just two points off a top-four place, with Palace remaining in 13th.