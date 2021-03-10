Champions League reaction & Europa League news conferences

Costinha's last minute free-kick against Manchester United in 2004 ensured an unfancied Porto side advanced to the quarter-finals against Manchester United on an historic night for the Portuguese club, who went on to win the Champions League that season.

Who could forget Jose Mourinho's gallop down the touchline?

Seventeen years later it was Oliveira who added his name into the history books with Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny unable to keep out his low strike.