Champions League reaction & Europa League news conferences

Juventus 3-2 Porto (4-4 on aggregate, Porto win on away goals)
Costinha's last minute free-kick against Manchester United in 2004 ensured an unfancied Porto side advanced to the quarter-finals against Manchester United on an historic night for the Portuguese club, who went on to win the Champions League that season.
Who could forget Jose Mourinho's gallop down the touchline?
Seventeen years later it was Oliveira who added his name into the history books with Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny unable to keep out his low strike.
What next for Pirlo and CR7?
Juventus 3-2 Porto (4-4 on aggregate, Porto win on away goals)
Eyebrows were raised when former Juve midfielder Pirlo was named manager of the Italian giants last summer despite the World Cup winner having no previous managerial experience.
His side's results this season have been, to put it lightly, inconsistent.
Juventus are in the final of the Coppa Italia, but in the league the side who have won the last nine Serie A titles look a shadow of their former selves.
With the gap to leaders Inter Milan at a worrying 10 points, Pirlo's position at the top has repeatedly been brought into question.
As for Ronaldo - who turned 36 last month - time is running out to deliver what he was bought in to achieve.
Porto send Juve crashing out
Juventus 3-2 Porto (4-4 on aggregate, Porto win on away goals)
Sergio Oliveira's 115th-minute goal shocked Juventus to send Porto through on away goals in a stunning Champions League last-16 tie.
Oliveira's long-range free-kick deep into the second half of extra time went through the legs of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus wall to make it 2-2 on the night and give Porto the lead over two legs.
Adrien Rabiot's thumping header two minutes later gave the Italian champions hope, only for Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin to produce a stunning save in the final moments to ensure the Portuguese champions advanced on away goals despite a 3-2 second leg Juventus win.
Ronaldo departs as Haaland makes his mark
