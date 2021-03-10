Live

Champions League reaction & Europa League news conferences

preview
3,130
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Shades of 2004

    Juventus 3-2 Porto (4-4 on aggregate, Porto win on away goals)

    Costinha's last minute free-kick against Manchester United in 2004 ensured an unfancied Porto side advanced to the quarter-finals against Manchester United on an historic night for the Portuguese club, who went on to win the Champions League that season.

    Who could forget Jose Mourinho's gallop down the touchline?

    Seventeen years later it was Oliveira who added his name into the history books with Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny unable to keep out his low strike.

    Jose
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What next for Pirlo and CR7?

    Juventus 3-2 Porto (4-4 on aggregate, Porto win on away goals)

    Eyebrows were raised when former Juve midfielder Pirlo was named manager of the Italian giants last summer despite the World Cup winner having no previous managerial experience.

    His side's results this season have been, to put it lightly, inconsistent.

    Juventus are in the final of the Coppa Italia, but in the league the side who have won the last nine Serie A titles look a shadow of their former selves.

    With the gap to leaders Inter Milan at a worrying 10 points, Pirlo's position at the top has repeatedly been brought into question.

    As for Ronaldo - who turned 36 last month - time is running out to deliver what he was bought in to achieve.

    ron
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Porto send Juve crashing out

    Juventus 3-2 Porto (4-4 on aggregate, Porto win on away goals)

    Sergio Oliveira's 115th-minute goal shocked Juventus to send Porto through on away goals in a stunning Champions League last-16 tie.

    Oliveira's long-range free-kick deep into the second half of extra time went through the legs of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus wall to make it 2-2 on the night and give Porto the lead over two legs.

    Adrien Rabiot's thumping header two minutes later gave the Italian champions hope, only for Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin to produce a stunning save in the final moments to ensure the Portuguese champions advanced on away goals despite a 3-2 second leg Juventus win.

    You can read our full report here.

    Porto
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Ronaldo departs as Haaland makes his mark

    Wednesday's back pages

    Jurgen Klopp saying he won't leave Liverpool to replace Joachim Low as Germany head coach is the big story splashed on the back pages this morning.

    But before we get to the English champions, let's take a look back at last night's Champions League action...

    Are we seeing a changing of the guard?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Nein, nein, nein'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Going nowhere'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'I won't run out on Reds'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Haaland at the double'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Good morning!

    It was another thrilling night of Champions League action as one of the greatest players of all time unexpectedly bowed out for another season...

    Stay tuned as we bring you all of the reaction, plus we'll be hearing from Messrs Arteta, Solskjaer and Mourinho as their sides prepare for Europa League action...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top