A year since full stadiums - your stories, plus Champions League reaction

Get Involved - what have you missed about full stadiums?
Text 81111 (UK only)
SMS Message: The last match I went to turned out to be the final match at Griffin Park - a 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. It was a strange atmosphere as everyone knew what was coming from James, London
The last match I went to turned out to be the final match at Griffin Park - a 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. It was a strange atmosphere as everyone knew what was coming
Liverpool cruise past Leipzig
Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig (agg 4-0)
Liverpool were beaten by Atletico a year ago, but they had better fortune last night as they cruised past RB Leipzig to return to winning ways.
The English champions had lost their last six home games, but taking a 2-0 lead into the second leg at Budapest's Puskas Arena, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored two second-half goals to see them comfortably through.
So, we want to know what was the last match you went to?
What have you missed most about not being able to watch your team at the ground?
We were aware of the term 'coronavirus' by this time last year, but the full impact of the pandemic was yet to be felt.
However, despite an initial pause in March 2020, elite football has largely continued to take place, albeit behind closed doors.
As if by fate, Liverpool were in Champions League action at 'home' last night, so let's start by looking at some of this morning's back pages...
Good morning!
It's been exactly a year since we had capacity crowds in England!
Liverpool's Champions League game with Atletico Madrid at Anfield was watched by over 52,000 before football went behind closed doors.
We'll be looking back at the last 12 months and we'd also like to hear from you about what you have missed the most...