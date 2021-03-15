Arsenal overcome Spurs in derby, Man Utd beat West Ham - Premier League reaction

Lamela's goal almost achieved the impossible, rendering irrepressible BBC Radio 5 Live pundit and former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison nearly speechless.

"I can't believe what I've just witnessed. It's one of the goals of the season," Morrison managed to get out.

"It is a superb, top-quality finish. It is world class!"

"I don't think I'll ever see a goal like that again live," said BBC Radio 5 Live's football correspondent John Murray.

Let's take a look at some of the best reaction on Twitter...