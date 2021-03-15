Arsenal overcome Spurs in derby, Man Utd beat West Ham - Premier League reaction

Erik Lamela's goal was truly magnificent, and the one bright spark for Spurs.
If you haven't seen it yet, we've got you covered below...
Enjoy!
'It was all a lie'
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
Jermaine Jenas
Ex-Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder
From Tottenham's perspective, Sunday's north London derby was a day when everything bad that could have happened, did.
After the way things had been progressing for Jose Mourinho's side in recent weeks, what I saw from them in their 2-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium felt like a massive backward step in a number of ways.
Spurs had gone into the game on the back of three successive Premier League wins and a couple of convincing victories in Europe, scoring lots of goals and taking a few of those teams apart.
It was all looking good. They have got the Carabao Cup final to look forward to, they have got one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and they are in touching distance of the top four. Potentially, with the way they had started playing, I had thought this season could be unbelievable.
Then, one performance later, I am left thinking that, no, it was all a lie.
'World class'
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
Lamela's goal almost achieved the impossible, rendering irrepressible BBC Radio 5 Live pundit and former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison nearly speechless.
"I can't believe what I've just witnessed. It's one of the goals of the season," Morrison managed to get out.
"It is a superb, top-quality finish. It is world class!"
"I don't think I'll ever see a goal like that again live," said BBC Radio 5 Live's football correspondent John Murray.
'Brilliant'
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
No Auba, no problem
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
Arsenal's victory was even more impressive as they did it without their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The club say the striker was dropped for Sunday's win over Tottenham for a "breach of pre-match protocol".
Aubameyang was scheduled to start at Emirates Stadium but was dropped to the bench in favour of Alexandre Lacazette.
"He was going to start the game, we had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports.
"We have a process that we have to respect for every game and that's it."
'Arsenal fully deserve win'
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
So let's dive into the big story...
Arsenal came from behind to secure a fully deserved north London derby win and inflict damage on Tottenham's hopes of a place in the Premier League's top four.
The Gunners were superior until a Spurs rally in the closing stages but fell behind to a piece of genius from Erik Lamela, who curved a magnificent 'rabona' finish beyond Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.
Arsenal were level on the stroke of half-time when Martin Odegaard's effort was deflected out of the reach of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.
Mikel Arteta's side continued to dominate a largely dreadful Spurs and took the lead from the penalty spot after 64 minutes through Alexandre Lacazette.
Spurs' day got worse when Lamela was sent off for a second yellow card.
