Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah had an effort ruled out for offside towards the end of the Premier League match and, as Patricio tried to prevent the Egyptian from scoring, his head collided with Coady's knee.

The flag was not raised until after Salah had scored from an offside position, but it is unclear whether an earlier decision would have prevented the collision.

John Ruddy was brought on as a concussion substitute after Portugal keeper Patricio, 33, was treated on the pitch.