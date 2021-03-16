Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

Kyle: When you get an injury that bad. There should be a rule where the referee can blow for full time and postpone the game. Some things are more important and health being the major one.
What happened?
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah had an effort ruled out for offside towards the end of the Premier League match and, as Patricio tried to prevent the Egyptian from scoring, his head collided with Coady's knee.
The flag was not raised until after Salah had scored from an offside position, but it is unclear whether an earlier decision would have prevented the collision.
John Ruddy was brought on as a concussion substitute after Portugal keeper Patricio, 33, was treated on the pitch.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Patricio conscious after injury - Nuno
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
So let's start with the big overnight story then...
Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is "conscious" and "going to be OK" after his head injury against Liverpool, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
Patricio was taken off on a stretcher after a 15-minute delay following a collision with his captain Conor Coady near the end of Wolves' 1-0 defeat.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TimesCopyright: Times GuardianCopyright: Guardian MirrorCopyright: Mirror MailCopyright: Mail
'The assessment is positive'
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
Wolves
Let's hear more about that incident from Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo now...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Kyle: When you get an injury that bad. There should be a rule where the referee can blow for full time and postpone the game. Some things are more important and health being the major one.
What happened?
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah had an effort ruled out for offside towards the end of the Premier League match and, as Patricio tried to prevent the Egyptian from scoring, his head collided with Coady's knee.
The flag was not raised until after Salah had scored from an offside position, but it is unclear whether an earlier decision would have prevented the collision.
John Ruddy was brought on as a concussion substitute after Portugal keeper Patricio, 33, was treated on the pitch.
Patricio conscious after injury - Nuno
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
So let's start with the big overnight story then...
Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is "conscious" and "going to be OK" after his head injury against Liverpool, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
Patricio was taken off on a stretcher after a 15-minute delay following a collision with his captain Conor Coady near the end of Wolves' 1-0 defeat.
Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, in the stands at Molineux on Monday, fractured his skull against Arsenal in November.
"Rui Patricio is OK," Nuno told BBC Sport.
Read more here.
'Wolves suffer another serious head injury'
Tuesday's back pages
The Times
'Jota strikes'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Sickening'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Patricio horror'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Paper talk
Tuesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning!
Liverpool returned to winning ways with victory at Molineux last night. The Reds had lost six of their previous seven games, so does Monday's win over Wolves indicate a revival?
We'll have all the reaction from the Premier League, as well as build-up to this evening's Champions League action...